Beetlejuice Jr. Audition Form

AUDITION FEE AGREEMENT

Production: Beetlejuice Jr.

Audition Date(s): September 9 and 11, 2025

Production Dates:February 20,21,22, 2026 (4 performances)

AUDITION FEE TERMS

All auditioners must submit a $75.00 refundable audition fee at the time of audition. This fee is subject to the following conditions:

REFUND CONDITIONS

100% REFUNDABLE:

Auditioner is not cast in any role in the production

NON-REFUNDABLE (Production retains full $75.00):

Auditioner is cast in the production and accepts the role

Auditioner is cast in the production but drops out because they did not receive their preferred role

REFUND PROCESSING:

Refunds for non-cast auditioners will be processed within 7-10 business days after casting decisions are finalized

Refunds will be issued via the same payment method used for the original fee payment

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

By submitting this audition fee, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and agree to the terms outlined above. I understand that: