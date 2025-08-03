Charm City Players Inc

Hosted by

Charm City Players Inc

About this event

Beetlejuice Jr. Audition Form

1500 Glencoe Rd

Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152, USA

Audition Fee
$75

AUDITION FEE AGREEMENT

Production: Beetlejuice Jr.
Audition Date(s): September 9 and 11, 2025
Production Dates:February 20,21,22, 2026 (4 performances)

AUDITION FEE TERMS

All auditioners must submit a $75.00 refundable audition fee at the time of audition. This fee is subject to the following conditions:

REFUND CONDITIONS

100% REFUNDABLE:

  • Auditioner is not cast in any role in the production

NON-REFUNDABLE (Production retains full $75.00):

  • Auditioner is cast in the production and accepts the role
  • Auditioner is cast in the production but drops out because they did not receive their preferred role

REFUND PROCESSING:

  • Refunds for non-cast auditioners will be processed within 7-10 business days after casting decisions are finalized
  • Refunds will be issued via the same payment method used for the original fee payment

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

By submitting this audition fee, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and agree to the terms outlined above. I understand that:

  1. The audition fee is required to participate in auditions
  2. Refund eligibility is determined solely by the conditions listed above
  3. If cast, dropping out for any reason other than emergency circumstances results in forfeiture of the fee
  4. Casting decisions are final and at the sole discretion of the production team
Add a donation for Charm City Players Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!