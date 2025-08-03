Beetlejuice Jr. Audition Form

AUDITION FEE AGREEMENT
Production: Beetlejuice Jr.
Audition Date(s): September 9 and 11, 2025
Production Dates:February 20,21,22, 2026 (4 performances)
AUDITION FEE TERMS
All auditioners must submit a $75.00 refundable audition fee at the time of audition. This fee is subject to the following conditions:
REFUND CONDITIONS
100% REFUNDABLE:
- Auditioner is not cast in any role in the production
NON-REFUNDABLE (Production retains full $75.00):
- Auditioner is cast in the production and accepts the role
- Auditioner is cast in the production but drops out because they did not receive their preferred role
REFUND PROCESSING:
- Refunds for non-cast auditioners will be processed within 7-10 business days after casting decisions are finalized
- Refunds will be issued via the same payment method used for the original fee payment
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
By submitting this audition fee, I acknowledge that I have read, understood, and agree to the terms outlined above. I understand that:
- The audition fee is required to participate in auditions
- Refund eligibility is determined solely by the conditions listed above
- If cast, dropping out for any reason other than emergency circumstances results in forfeiture of the fee
- Casting decisions are final and at the sole discretion of the production team
