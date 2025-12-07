Beetlejuice Jr. - Summer Musical Theatre Intensive

Please complete the entire form. Auditions will be submitted online and will be in person. In person audition details will be released April 1. In person auditions will be at the Farr Best Theater (109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063).



ALL students registered for the class WILL be cast in the show. Acting auditions are for character placement only.



Registration is not complete until PAYMENT is made. Full payment confirms your spot for auditions. Spaces are limited.



Camp t-shirt is included.



Tickets for the show will be sold separately and available for purchase in the Spring 2026.



NO refunds will be given after auditions.



Each student is responsible for selling 20 tickets to the show. A minimum of 15 tickets must be sold before the first day of camp begins. If tickets are not sold, the student will not be allowed to attend class. Any unsold tickets are the responsibility of the guardian to pay the difference for unsold tickets up to 20 tickets.





Rather than charge large fees for camp and then expect parents to buy tickets, we keep our fees low to cover some of the basic camp costs. Ticket sales also teach our students about outreach, show promotions skills, marketing theatre skills, and help make it possible for more kids to attend camps.



NO refunds will be given after auditions.





TO BYPASS the Zeffy Fee, choose OTHER at checkout and it will remove any fees.