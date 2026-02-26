Beetlejuice JR Tickets

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About this event
*ALL SALES ARE FINAL - no refunds.
*Ticket exchanges must be made AT LEAST 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE PERFORMANCE. No exceptions.
*All seating is general admission. No reserved seats
*Late seating is only allowed at the discretion of the house manager.
*Doors open 30 minutes before show time.
*Artists performing are subject to change without notice.
*No outside food or drink allowed in the theatre.
*Performance, artists and pricing subject to change without notice.
*The use of cameras, recording devices, cellular phones, radios and pagers is strictly forbidden.
To avoid Zeffy Fees, choose OTHER at checkout.
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