BEF Fall 2025 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$300 Value! 1 child's photoshoot with digital images provided by Bedford photographer Marilu Wilson. You can see more of Marilu's work at https://mariluwilsonphotography.com/children
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$345 Value! NH Hoop Skills Camp offers a healthy balance of basketball, fun, learning, competitive play, team building activities and more with SNHU Head Women's Basketball Coach Karen Pinkos. For more: https://www.nhhoopskills.com/
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$345 Value! Jack Perri Basketball Camp offers a healthy balance of basketball, fun, learning, competitive play, team building activities and more with SNHU Head Men's Basketball Coach Jack Perri. For more: https://www.facebook.com/JackPerriBasketball/
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$72 Value! 4 Dugout tickets to a New Hampshire Fisher Cats game this summer. See the future Red Sox, Blue Jays, and more! Choose your game early, this is based on availability.
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$750 Value! Enjoy club tickets at center court to see the Celtics as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, January 26 at 8:00 PM! (Section 141, Row F, tickets courtesy Bill Greiner.)
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$700 Value! Enjoy floor tickets at center ice to see the Bruins as they take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, January 13 at 7:30 PM! (Section 141, Row F, tickets courtesy Bill Greiner.)
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$500 Value! Play iconic Manchester Country Club in Bedford, N.H. For over 100 years, this Donald Ross-designed course has been one of the most renowned courses in the region. Experience it firsthand with friends! https://www.manchestercountryclub.com/
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$175 Value! Beautiful handcrafted Christmas tree, made right here in Bedford. 2 ft 3 inches wide and the height is 3 feet 9 inches tall
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$375 Value! Be interviewed by local chef, Kenn Archibald, who will create a special 5 item dinner (salad, entree, two sides and dessert) for your family! Bedford or adjacent town for delivery. Mutually agreed upon date. You will also receive a $75 gift certificate for The Cooking School @ Hedera Farm. https://www.hederafarm.com/classes
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$345 Value! 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7 - Family Fun Weekend with special surprises; performance by Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. Performance at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater in Boston. https://commshakes.org/production/scrooge25/
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$158 Value! Enjoy skiing at a beautiful local mountain! The winner will receive 2 Weekday, Non-Holiday lift tickets at Pats Peak in Henniker, N.H.
Starting bid
$175 Value! Beautiful handcrafted Christmas tree, made right here in Bedford. 2 ft 3 inches wide and the height is 3 feet 9 inches tall
Starting bid
$150 Value! Enjoy dining (or takeout) from one of the Common Man Roadside locations in New Hampshire with a $50 gift card, as well as other New Hampshire-made products included in this delightful gift basket!
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$180 Value! Kids 5-12 throughout New Hampshire have loved Coach Billy Chapman's baseball camps in Bedford, N.H. With local high school and college players as the coaches, youngsters receive expert education from some of the most experienced ballplayers around. For more, visit https://chapmanbaseballclinics.com/.
Starting bid
$500 Value! Two Upper-Level Main Grandstand Tickets and Two Track Passes to the NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 23, 2026.
Starting bid
$180 Value! 2 tickets to JJ Grey & Mofro at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, February 14, 2026! Thanks to WXRV 92.5 the River for their donation! More: https://www.themusichall.org/events/jjgrey-mofro/
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