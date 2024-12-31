BEF Too Tired to Cook Thursday January 16, 2025

A genrous portion of traditional lasagna loaded with ground meat, cheeses, and tomato sauce. A side salad rounds out your meal.
Vegetarian Lasagna MEAL
$17
Our Vegetarian Lasagna is loaded with veggies, a white sauce and cheeses. A side salad rounds out your meal.
Chicken Parmesan MEAL
$17
Lightly breaded chicken is served with a red sauce and spaghetti. A side salad rounds out your meal.
Meat Lasagna ONLY
$14
This option is great for the younger children who may not like salad. This generous portion may very well be enough for 2 small eaters. It could also make a great lunch for Friday.
Vegetarian Lasagna ONLY
$14
Need lunch for Friday? Can't decide between traditional and vegetarian lasagna? This is a great option.
Chicken ONLY
$11
Need a lighter lunch for Friday? Our meal has a generous portion of spaghetti, so this might be a good option for sharing for the kids.
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
$4
If you have to offer a standard dessert, why not Chocolate Chunk Cookies? You get two cookies....you know, one for you and one to share😉😉
Cannoli Poke Cake
$5
Last January, our Cannoli Poke Cake got rave reviews, so it's back for an encore. Our 3" x 3" piece of cake is a simple vanilla cake sweetened with condensed milk covered with an unforgettable topping that mimics the filling of a classic cannoli. Makes your mouth water just thinking about it.
