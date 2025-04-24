eventClosed

🌵 Before it Gets Too HOT Online Auction 🔥

4201 N Melpomene Way, Tucson, AZ 85749, USA

2 Night Stay at ANY White Stallion Ranch Property in AZ item
2 Night Stay at ANY White Stallion Ranch Property in AZ
$200

Enjoy a two night stay and breakfast at any White Stallion Ranch Property including their locations at Saguaro National Park West, Tombstone, Wickenburg, or Sasabe, AZ. Valued @ $1,200 https://trueranchcollection.com/our-ranches/ Not available during high season holiday weeks.
2 Night All Inclusive Stay at Tanque Verde Guest Ranch item
2 Night All Inclusive Stay at Tanque Verde Guest Ranch
$200

Relax, ride, and enjoy an all inclusive stay at the luxurious Tanque Verde Guest Ranch located at the base of the beautiful Saguaro National Park (East). Valued @ $1,600 https://www.tanqueverderanch.com/ Blackout dates apply. May not be used for alcoholic beverages.
Luxurious Arizona Diamondbacks Suite at Chase Field item
Luxurious Arizona Diamondbacks Suite at Chase Field
$500

Accommodates 18 people & includes 3 parking passes. Valid for any Sunday or Monday game Through July 31, 2025. If you would like a Tuesday through Saturday game reservations can be made within 30 days of the game Dodgers Red Sox., Cubs, Mother’s Day Father’s Day, and Fourth of July are excluded, Valued @ $3,500+
4 Diamondbacks Baseline Tickets item
4 Diamondbacks Baseline Tickets
$50

Watch the Arizona Diamondbacks with these great Field Level Seats! Value up to $160 Valid for any home games Sunday through Friday excluding Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Fourth of July valid through September 25, 2025
Private Horseback Riding Lessons for 2 item
Private Horseback Riding Lessons for 2
$50

Connect with a horse, practice horsemanship, while exploring the beautiful Sonoran desert. Experience the old west the way it was meant to be... on horseback at the Tanque Verde Riding Club. value $250 Private lesson for 2 hours. https://www.TanqueVerdeRidingClub.com
Arizona Diamondback - Ketel Marte Signed Baseball item
Arizona Diamondback - Ketel Marte Signed Baseball
$50

For the Diamondbacks Baseball fan in your life... an official MLB signed baseball from Ketel Marte with certificate of authenticity. Value: $100
Phoenix Suns - Tyus Jones Signed Jersey item
Phoenix Suns - Tyus Jones Signed Jersey
$50

Tyus Jones Signed Jersey with certificate of authenticity and a Phoenix Suns Fun bag which includes: a Phoenix Suns hat, gorilla doll, and Fanduel hot/cold cup. value $200
CrossFit Fixx classes, nutrition and fitness intake item
$50

1 Fitness Intake and Body Composition Analysis 3 Free Classes 1 30 Minute Nutrition Consultation Located at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway $150 value

