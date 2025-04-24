🌵 Before it Gets Too HOT Online Auction 🔥

2 Night Stay at ANY White Stallion Ranch Property in AZ
$200
Enjoy a two night stay and breakfast at any White Stallion Ranch Property including their locations at Saguaro National Park West, Tombstone, Wickenburg, or Sasabe, AZ.
Valued @ $1,200
https://trueranchcollection.com/our-ranches/
Not available during high season holiday weeks.
2 Night All Inclusive Stay at Tanque Verde Guest Ranch
$200
Relax, ride, and enjoy an all inclusive stay at the luxurious Tanque Verde Guest Ranch located at the base of the beautiful Saguaro National Park (East). Valued @ $1,600
https://www.tanqueverderanch.com/
Blackout dates apply. May not be used for alcoholic beverages.
Luxurious Arizona Diamondbacks Suite at Chase Field
$500
Accommodates 18 people & includes 3 parking passes.
Valid for any Sunday or Monday game Through July 31, 2025. If you would like a Tuesday through Saturday game reservations can be made within 30 days of the game Dodgers Red Sox., Cubs, Mother’s Day Father’s Day, and Fourth of July are excluded, Valued @ $3,500+
4 Diamondbacks Baseline Tickets
$50
Watch the Arizona Diamondbacks with these great Field Level Seats! Value up to $160
Valid for any home games Sunday through Friday excluding Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Fourth of July valid through September 25, 2025
Private Horseback Riding Lessons for 2
$50
Connect with a horse, practice horsemanship, while exploring the beautiful Sonoran desert. Experience the old west the way it was meant to be... on horseback at the Tanque Verde Riding Club.
value $250
Private lesson for 2 hours.
https://www.TanqueVerdeRidingClub.com
Arizona Diamondback - Ketel Marte Signed Baseball
$50
For the Diamondbacks Baseball fan in your life... an official MLB signed baseball from Ketel Marte with certificate of authenticity. Value: $100
Phoenix Suns - Tyus Jones Signed Jersey
$50
Tyus Jones Signed Jersey with certificate of authenticity and a Phoenix Suns Fun bag which includes: a Phoenix Suns hat, gorilla doll, and Fanduel hot/cold cup.
value $200
CrossFit Fixx classes, nutrition and fitness intake
$50
1 Fitness Intake and Body Composition Analysis
3 Free Classes
1 30 Minute Nutrition Consultation
Located at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway
$150 value
