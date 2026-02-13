26-27 Before School Care

ALL STUDENTS MUST BE REGISTERED BEFORE USING BEFORE CARE.

ALL STUDENTS MUST BE SIGNED IN AT DROP-OFF. THERE WILL BE A SIGN-IN SHEET. THIS IS FOR ALL STUDENTS. PLEASE BE SURE TO COMPLETE THIS EACH DAY WHEN USING BEFORE CARE.

The before care program runs on school days from 7:00am to 8:15am .

Staff member Ms. Christine Sordi oversees the program during the above hours.

Sign-up can be done daily or weekly. Payment should be made before or on the date using before care.

Sign-up is $10/day per child. Please add the quantity/number of days your student(s) will attend; it will total for you per child. If more than one student is attending, please multiply the number of students by the number of days for the quantity.

There will be NO formal "Homework help." Chromebooks are permitted.

There will be NO before school program on delayed openings. If school is canceled by the District, pre-paid before care payments will not be reimbursed; they can be used on a future day. (Please email coordinator to request).

Students will not be permitted to eat during the before care program. They may have school breakfast at 8:15 if desired.

There is NO nurse on the premises during before care hours. Please be sure you have documented any medical concerns with Ms. Sordi in the form below (in the event of a substitute).

All current school guidelines will be followed.

Drop-ins will NOT be accepted and students must be registered online or student's information can be emailed to the coordinators of the program before or on the date requesting care.

Payments should be made in full at each signup. Failure to make payments can result in students not being able to attend before care until the balance is paid. Payments will not be refunded or credited if not used.

If you need to reach out with any concerns, please use the contact information below.