Before There Were Borders: Eagle Rock Mural Debut at San Diego Central Library

Come see the new Kuupangaxchem / Cupeño cultural mural at Central Library and join the festivities as members of the Kupa community formally dedicate the mural to the people of San Diego and present an inscribed copy of "Mulu'wetam: The First People" to the San Diego Central Library for its collections. To celebrate there will be performances by Kupa Singers and Kupa Song & Dance and guided tours of the XR experiences on the mural. This is a project of World Design Capital 2024 and Bay to Park Paseo, created in partnership with Rob Wellington Quigley Architects.
1:30 Book and Mural Dedication
1:30–2:15 Kupa Singers
2:15–2:30 QR code activities & mural tour
Please contact [email protected]
for information