Beginner Beekeeping Class - October

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Beginner Beekeeping Class
Have you ever wanted to keep honey bees but didn't know where to start? Whether you're dreaming of harvesting your own honey, helping local pollinators, or simply learning more about these incredible insects, this class is the perfect first step.
Join the Permian Basin Beekeeping Association (PBBA) for an engaging, hands-on introduction to the fascinating world of beekeeping. Designed specifically for beginners, this class will give you the knowledge and confidence to begin your beekeeping journey.
What You'll Learn:
No previous experience is required.
Whether you're planning to keep one hive or twenty, you'll leave with a solid foundation and the resources you need to get started.
Your Registration Includes:
We look forward to helping you begin your beekeeping adventure!
Seats are limited. Reserve your ticket today! 🐝
Beginner Beekeeping Class for Two (Save $10)
Have you ever wanted to keep honey bees but didn't know where to start? Whether you're dreaming of harvesting your own honey, helping local pollinators, or simply learning more about these incredible insects, this class is the perfect first step.
Join the Permian Basin Beekeeping Association (PBBA) for an engaging, hands-on introduction to the fascinating world of beekeeping. Designed specifically for beginners, this class will give you the knowledge and confidence to begin your beekeeping journey.
What You'll Learn:
No previous experience is required.
Whether you're planning to keep one hive or twenty, you'll leave with a solid foundation and the resources you need to get started.
Your Registration Includes:
We look forward to helping you begin your beekeeping adventure!
Seats are limited. Reserve your ticket today! 🐝
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