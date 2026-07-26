Beginner Beekeeping Class - October

Beginner Beekeeping Class





Have you ever wanted to keep honey bees but didn't know where to start? Whether you're dreaming of harvesting your own honey, helping local pollinators, or simply learning more about these incredible insects, this class is the perfect first step.





Join the Permian Basin Beekeeping Association (PBBA) for an engaging, hands-on introduction to the fascinating world of beekeeping. Designed specifically for beginners, this class will give you the knowledge and confidence to begin your beekeeping journey.





What You'll Learn:

Honey bee biology and colony organization

Essential beekeeping equipment

How to install your first bees

Seasonal hive management

Basic hive inspections

Common pests and diseases

Varroa mite management

Beekeeping safety and protective gear

Where to purchase bees and equipment

Tips for success from experienced local beekeepers

No previous experience is required.

Whether you're planning to keep one hive or twenty, you'll leave with a solid foundation and the resources you need to get started.





Your Registration Includes:

Full beginner beekeeping instruction

Printed course materials

Opportunities to ask questions throughout the class

Access to experienced local mentors

Light refreshments & snacks

We look forward to helping you begin your beekeeping adventure!





Seats are limited. Reserve your ticket today! 🐝