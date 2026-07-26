A cartoon bee wearing a graduation cap and glasses reads a book titled "Beekeeping Basics" in front of a chalkboard that says "LEARN. GROW. BEE." while a jar of honey, stacks of books, and a beehive sit beside it.
Permian Basin Beekeeping Association Inc

Hosted by

Permian Basin Beekeeping Association Inc

About this event

Beginner Beekeeping Class - October

110 SE 3rd

Seminole, TX 79360, USA

New Beek
$55

Beginner Beekeeping Class


Have you ever wanted to keep honey bees but didn't know where to start? Whether you're dreaming of harvesting your own honey, helping local pollinators, or simply learning more about these incredible insects, this class is the perfect first step.


Join the Permian Basin Beekeeping Association (PBBA) for an engaging, hands-on introduction to the fascinating world of beekeeping. Designed specifically for beginners, this class will give you the knowledge and confidence to begin your beekeeping journey.


What You'll Learn:

  • Honey bee biology and colony organization
  • Essential beekeeping equipment
  • How to install your first bees
  • Seasonal hive management
  • Basic hive inspections
  • Common pests and diseases
  • Varroa mite management
  • Beekeeping safety and protective gear
  • Where to purchase bees and equipment
  • Tips for success from experienced local beekeepers

No previous experience is required.

Whether you're planning to keep one hive or twenty, you'll leave with a solid foundation and the resources you need to get started.


Your Registration Includes:

  • Full beginner beekeeping instruction
  • Printed course materials
  • Opportunities to ask questions throughout the class
  • Access to experienced local mentors
  • Light refreshments & snacks

We look forward to helping you begin your beekeeping adventure!


Seats are limited. Reserve your ticket today! 🐝

Two Beeks
$100

Beginner Beekeeping Class for Two (Save $10)


Have you ever wanted to keep honey bees but didn't know where to start? Whether you're dreaming of harvesting your own honey, helping local pollinators, or simply learning more about these incredible insects, this class is the perfect first step.


Join the Permian Basin Beekeeping Association (PBBA) for an engaging, hands-on introduction to the fascinating world of beekeeping. Designed specifically for beginners, this class will give you the knowledge and confidence to begin your beekeeping journey.


What You'll Learn:

  • Honey bee biology and colony organization
  • Essential beekeeping equipment
  • How to install your first bees
  • Seasonal hive management
  • Basic hive inspections
  • Common pests and diseases
  • Varroa mite management
  • Beekeeping safety and protective gear
  • Where to purchase bees and equipment
  • Tips for success from experienced local beekeepers

No previous experience is required.

Whether you're planning to keep one hive or twenty, you'll leave with a solid foundation and the resources you need to get started.


Your Registration Includes:

  • Full beginner beekeeping instruction
  • Printed course materials
  • Opportunities to ask questions throughout the class
  • Access to experienced local mentors
  • Light refreshments & snacks

We look forward to helping you begin your beekeeping adventure!


Seats are limited. Reserve your ticket today! 🐝

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