Beginner Crochet Hat

Ticket includes instruction and all supplies including yarn to select from. Verification of membership will be checked at the event. Membership can be purchased at the event to be able to use this discounted ticket. Membership can also be purchased in advance here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8
Ticket includes instruction and all supplies including yarn to select from. Verification of membership will be checked at the event. Membership can be purchased at the event to be able to use this discounted ticket. Membership can also be purchased in advance here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8
Member Ticket - BYO Yarn
$15
8 left!
Ticket includes instruction and crochet hook - bring your own yarn sized Chunky/5. Verification of membership will be checked at the event. Membership can be purchased at the event to be able to use this discounted ticket. Membership can also be purchased in advance here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8
Ticket includes instruction and crochet hook - bring your own yarn sized Chunky/5. Verification of membership will be checked at the event. Membership can be purchased at the event to be able to use this discounted ticket. Membership can also be purchased in advance here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8
Non-Member Ticket
$30
8 left!
Ticket includes instruction and all supplies including yarn to select from.
Ticket includes instruction and all supplies including yarn to select from.
Non-Member Ticket - BYO Yarn
$20
8 left!
Ticket includes instruction and crochet hook - bring your own yarn sized Chunky/5.
Ticket includes instruction and crochet hook - bring your own yarn sized Chunky/5.
Add a donation for Crawford County Art Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!