Shifting Gears

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Shifting Gears

About this event

Beginner MTB Ride - August 18, 2025

Bellingham

WA 98226, USA

Beginner Ride
Free

Please review ROAM Fest Skill Levels to determine your skill rating. Our rides are no-drop, and we always go at a steady and chill pace. Our Beginner Rides are considered for Levels 2 and 3.

Beginner Ride (Sustainer Donation Registration)
$15

By choosing this registration, your support helps cover the full range of program expenses, including planning, leaders, and supplies. You are covering your participation costs, and contributing to the broader mission of making outdoor recreation accessible to all women.

Add a donation for Shifting Gears

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!