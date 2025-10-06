Beginners Beekeeping Course

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**Free for students attending with parent or guardian at full price. Just cover the test fee of $15.
These fees will include books, and materials, as well as 2025 Annual State Beekeepers Association dues and also the 2025 annual Caldwell Beekeepers Association dues.
These fees will include books, and materials, as well as 2025 Annual State Beekeepers Association dues and also the 2025 annual Caldwell Beekeepers Association dues.
Family tickets are for 2+ adults and any number of children.
$
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