Caldwell County Beekeepers

Hosted by

Caldwell County Beekeepers

About this event

Beginners Beekeeping Course

415 Pennell St NE

Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

General Admission for 1
$100

**Free for students attending with parent or guardian at full price. Just cover the test fee of $15.


These fees will include books, and materials, as well as 2025 Annual State Beekeepers Association dues and also the 2025 annual Caldwell Beekeepers Association dues.

Family (Adults and Children 16 and younger)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

These fees will include books, and materials, as well as 2025 Annual State Beekeepers Association dues and also the 2025 annual Caldwell Beekeepers Association dues.


Family tickets are for 2+ adults and any number of children.

Add a donation for Caldwell County Beekeepers

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