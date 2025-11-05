Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum

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Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum

About this event

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Beginning Rawhide Braiding Workshop w/ Bret Haskett

542 Commercial St

Elko, NV 89801, USA

Beginning Rawhide Braiding Workshop Spot
$500

The workshop is designed for the beginning braider to help with what is needed to process rawhide and produce string for braiding projects. Attendees are encouraged to bring any rawhide they are currently using and tools that they have for discussion purposes.


Topics Include:

*Various rawhide processing methods.
*Final breakdown of a hide.
*Tempering rawhide.
*Cutting string to braid.
*Some common braids and knots.

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