Beginning Watercolor Painting | February 8

Ready to try your hand at watercolor? Join us for a relaxing and enjoyable class with Rose Diem at The Vault Art Gallery! Whether you’re new to watercolor or looking to refresh your skills, this class will guide you through color mixing, brush techniques, and composition in a fun, supportive environment. Each session will offer hands-on instruction with the opportunity to create your own watercolor masterpiece.
Details:
Date: Starting February 8, 2025
Time: 3-hour session
Price: $55 per session
Location: The Vault Art Gallery | 111 Orange Ave. Lower Level Fort Pierce, FL. 34950
Instructor: Rose Diem
This class is perfect for beginners, so no prior painting experience is necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm and willingness to learn!
To RSVP:
Fill in your contact details to complete the reservation. This will ensure we can send you your ticket and event updates.
Spaces are limited, so don’t wait! Join us at The Vault Art Gallery for a creative and relaxing artistic experience.
For questions text or call Janet:
Phone: (410) 553-1374
Email: [email protected]
Ready to try your hand at watercolor? Join us for a relaxing and enjoyable class with Rose Diem at The Vault Art Gallery! Whether you’re new to watercolor or looking to refresh your skills, this class will guide you through color mixing, brush techniques, and composition in a fun, supportive environment. Each session will offer hands-on instruction with the opportunity to create your own watercolor masterpiece.
Details:
Date: Starting February 8, 2025
Time: 3-hour session
Price: $55 per session
Location: The Vault Art Gallery | 111 Orange Ave. Lower Level Fort Pierce, FL. 34950
Instructor: Rose Diem
This class is perfect for beginners, so no prior painting experience is necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm and willingness to learn!
To RSVP:
Fill in your contact details to complete the reservation. This will ensure we can send you your ticket and event updates.
Spaces are limited, so don’t wait! Join us at The Vault Art Gallery for a creative and relaxing artistic experience.
For questions text or call Janet:
Phone: (410) 553-1374
Email: [email protected]