Behind the Curtain: Untold Stories from Canada’s Team Broadway comes to PrideArts for one unforgettable night only.





Join Broadway alumni and real-life best friends Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford, winners of The Amazing Race Canada, as they raise the curtain on their incredible journey from the ballet barre to Broadway and beyond. Through song, dance, and unfiltered storytelling, Craig and Catherine share hilarious, heartfelt, and often outrageous behind-the-scenes moments from their time on Broadway and their encounters with some of the biggest names in show business.





This high-energy musical show celebrates resilience, friendship, and the magic of theatre, featuring iconic Broadway show tunes, dazzling dancing, and raw, inspiring stories of triumph both onstage and off. Whether you are a theatre lover or a reality TV fan, you will leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.





Musical Direction and collaborative pianist by Chicago's own Robert Ollis.

One night only!

Warning: Adult content