Behind the FYER Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
$15 - $49 / Month
FYER friends keep the fire burning consistently.
FYER Friends provide steady support that helps sustain the day-to-day experiences, materials, and youth-centered resources that make SGOF’s work possible. This level of giving helps create welcoming, affirming environments where girls can remain engaged, supported, and connected throughout their leadership journey.
Belonging Recognition:
Valid until June 8, 2027
$180 - $588 / Year
FYER friends keep the fire burning consistently.
FYER Friends provide steady support that helps sustain the day-to-day experiences, materials, and youth-centered resources that make SGOF’s work possible. This level of giving helps create welcoming, affirming environments where girls can remain engaged, supported, and connected throughout their leadership journey.
Belonging Recognition:
Renews monthly
$50 - $99 / Month
Building minds. Strengthening Leadership.
Educated Supporters invest in leadership education, skill-building, and identity development. This level of giving helps support workshops, curriculum, learning materials, and facilitation that strengthen confidence, communication, self-awareness, and leadership readiness in girls.
Recognition:
Valid until June 8, 2027
$600 = $1,188 / Year
Building minds. Strengthening Leadership.
Educated Supporters invest in leadership education, skill-building, and identity development. This level of giving helps support workshops, curriculum, learning materials, and facilitation that strengthen confidence, communication, self-awareness, and leadership readiness in girls.
Recognition:
Renews monthly
$100 - $249 / Month
Restoring dignity. Expanding freedom.
Liberated Supporters invest in healing-centered leadership development that nurtures emotional wellness, boundary clarity, self-trust, and identity restoration. This level of support helps sustain safe spaces where girls can release harmful narratives, grow in confidence, and lead from a place of wholeness.
Recognition:
Valid until June 8, 2027
$1,200 - $2,988 / Year
Restoring dignity. Expanding freedom.
Liberated Supporters invest in healing-centered leadership development that nurtures emotional wellness, boundary clarity, self-trust, and identity restoration. This level of support helps sustain safe spaces where girls can release harmful narratives, grow in confidence, and lead from a place of wholeness.
Recognition:
Renews monthly
$250+ / Month
Protecting home. Preserving legacy.
Celebrated Supporters invest in sustaining the SGOF Leadership Center and protecting the long-term legacy of SAVE GIRLS ON FYER. This level of giving helps preserve the space, stability, and continuity that allow girls to grow, lead, and thrive in a safe and affirming environment for generations to come.
Recognition:
Valid until June 8, 2027
$3,000+ / Year
Protecting home. Preserving legacy.
Celebrated Supporters invest in sustaining the SGOF Leadership Center and protecting the long-term legacy of SAVE GIRLS ON FYER. This level of giving helps preserve the space, stability, and continuity that allow girls to grow, lead, and thrive in a safe and affirming environment for generations to come.
Recognition:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!