Save Girls on FYER, Inc.

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Save Girls on FYER, Inc.

About the memberships

Behind the FYER Membership

FYER Friend (Monthly)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

$15 - $49 / Month


FYER friends keep the fire burning consistently.


FYER Friends provide steady support that helps sustain the day-to-day experiences, materials, and youth-centered resources that make SGOF’s work possible. This level of giving helps create welcoming, affirming environments where girls can remain engaged, supported, and connected throughout their leadership journey.

Belonging Recognition:

  • Digital thank-you and welcome message
  • Quarterly impact email
  • Name listed in annual community appreciation, if desired
FYER Friend (Annual)
Pay what you can

Valid until June 8, 2027

$180 - $588 / Year


FYER friends keep the fire burning consistently.


FYER Friends provide steady support that helps sustain the day-to-day experiences, materials, and youth-centered resources that make SGOF’s work possible. This level of giving helps create welcoming, affirming environments where girls can remain engaged, supported, and connected throughout their leadership journey.

Belonging Recognition:

  • Digital thank-you and welcome message
  • Quarterly impact email
  • Name listed in annual community appreciation, if desired
Educated Supporter (Monthly)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

$50 - $99 / Month


Building minds. Strengthening Leadership.


Educated Supporters invest in leadership education, skill-building, and identity development. This level of giving helps support workshops, curriculum, learning materials, and facilitation that strengthen confidence, communication, self-awareness, and leadership readiness in girls.



Recognition:

  • All FYER Friend benefits
  • Annual impact snapshot
  • Invitation to one community open house or showcase
Educated Supporter (Annual)
Pay what you can

Valid until June 8, 2027

$600 = $1,188 / Year


Building minds. Strengthening Leadership.


Educated Supporters invest in leadership education, skill-building, and identity development. This level of giving helps support workshops, curriculum, learning materials, and facilitation that strengthen confidence, communication, self-awareness, and leadership readiness in girls.


Recognition:

  • All FYER Friend benefits
  • Annual impact snapshot
  • Invitation to one community open house or showcase
Liberated Supporter (Monthly)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

$100 - $249 / Month


Restoring dignity. Expanding freedom.


Liberated Supporters invest in healing-centered leadership development that nurtures emotional wellness, boundary clarity, self-trust, and identity restoration. This level of support helps sustain safe spaces where girls can release harmful narratives, grow in confidence, and lead from a place of wholeness.


Recognition:

  • All prior benefits
  • Personalized message of appreciation from SGOF leadership
  • Exclusive impact story or supporter update
Liberated Supporter (Annual)
Pay what you can

Valid until June 8, 2027

$1,200 - $2,988 / Year


Restoring dignity. Expanding freedom.


Liberated Supporters invest in healing-centered leadership development that nurtures emotional wellness, boundary clarity, self-trust, and identity restoration. This level of support helps sustain safe spaces where girls can release harmful narratives, grow in confidence, and lead from a place of wholeness.


Recognition:

  • All prior benefits
  • Personalized message of appreciation from SGOF leadership
  • Exclusive impact story or supporter update
Celebrated Supporter (Monthly)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

$250+ / Month


Protecting home. Preserving legacy.


Celebrated Supporters invest in sustaining the SGOF Leadership Center and protecting the long-term legacy of SAVE GIRLS ON FYER. This level of giving helps preserve the space, stability, and continuity that allow girls to grow, lead, and thrive in a safe and affirming environment for generations to come. 


Recognition:

  • All prior benefits
  • Invitation to a SGOF Leadership Center experience 
  • Special legacy appreciation acknowledgment
  • Optional naming opportunities for special projects
Celebrated Supporter (Annual)
Pay what you can

Valid until June 8, 2027

$3,000+ / Year


Protecting home. Preserving legacy.


Celebrated Supporters invest in sustaining the SGOF Leadership Center and protecting the long-term legacy of SAVE GIRLS ON FYER. This level of giving helps preserve the space, stability, and continuity that allow girls to grow, lead, and thrive in a safe and affirming environment for generations to come. 


Recognition:

  • All prior benefits
  • Invitation to a SGOF Leadership Center experience 
  • Special legacy appreciation acknowledgment
  • Optional naming opportunities for special projects
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