Fellowship of Older Gays

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Fellowship of Older Gays

About this event

Behind the Scenes at KPBS

5200 Campanile Mall Dr

San Diego, CA 92115, USA

Special FOG Behind the Scenes
Pay what you can

We hope that you will make a donation to support the work of Public Broadcasting. Any donations to this campaign will be forwarded to KPBS in the name of the FOG membership.

Zeffy (the company that hosts FOG online tickets and registration for free) may also ask for a "tip". This is their only source of funding. If you do not care to make such a "tip", select "other" and enter zero for the amount.

Add a donation for Fellowship of Older Gays

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!