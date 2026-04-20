Behind the Scenes at KPBS

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About this event
We hope that you will make a donation to support the work of Public Broadcasting. Any donations to this campaign will be forwarded to KPBS in the name of the FOG membership.
Zeffy (the company that hosts FOG online tickets and registration for free) may also ask for a "tip". This is their only source of funding. If you do not care to make such a "tip", select "other" and enter zero for the amount.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!