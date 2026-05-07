Behind the Shine ✨

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Shine with scripture — featuring Matthew 5:16 and a subtle cross emblem on a crisp white tee ✨
Featuring our signature emblem and “shine bright, spread light” motto — designed to carry the message wherever you go ✨
Shine with scripture — featuring John 1:5: light shines in the darkness — and the darkness has not overcome it ✨
Our embroidered signature S emblem hat — simple, elevated, designed to make a statement ✨
3D embroidered SHINE hat featuring Matthew 5:16 on the side — a reminder to shine as a beacon of God's light 💫
Inspired by Matthew 5:13 — because we’re called to shine as salt and light 🧂✨
Brighten your favorite everyday items with this custom scripture sticker ✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!