Shine Teens

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Shine Teens

About this shop

Behind the Shine ✨

Shine Faith T-Shirt ✨ item
Shine Faith T-Shirt ✨ item
Shine Faith T-Shirt ✨
$30

Shine with scripture — featuring Matthew 5:16 and a subtle cross emblem on a crisp white tee ✨

Shine Teens T-Shirt ✨ item
Shine Teens T-Shirt ✨ item
Shine Teens T-Shirt ✨
$30

Featuring our signature emblem and “shine bright, spread light” motto — designed to carry the message wherever you go ✨

Shine Faith Hoodie ✨ item
Shine Faith Hoodie ✨ item
Shine Faith Hoodie ✨
$50

Shine with scripture — featuring John 1:5: light shines in the darkness — and the darkness has not overcome it ✨

Signature Shine Hat ✨ item
Signature Shine Hat ✨
$25

Our embroidered signature S emblem hat — simple, elevated, designed to make a statement ✨

SHINE Hat ✨ item
SHINE Hat ✨
$35

3D embroidered SHINE hat featuring Matthew 5:16 on the side — a reminder to shine as a beacon of God's light 💫

SALT Hat ✨ item
SALT Hat ✨
$35

Inspired by Matthew 5:13 — because we’re called to shine as salt and light 🧂✨

Matthew 5:16 Sticker ✨ item
Matthew 5:16 Sticker ✨
$3

Brighten your favorite everyday items with this custom scripture sticker ✨

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