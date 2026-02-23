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2B CONTINUED '26 DLTS Couple

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Behnke Silent Auction

South Africa Safaris ($12,600) item
South Africa Safaris ($12,600) item
South Africa Safaris ($12,600)
$1,295

Starting bid

South Africa Plains Safari

4 Hunters 8-Days, 7-Nights, 6-Hunting Days

Luxury Accommodations, Daily Maid Service & Laundry, High Speed Internet, 3 Chef-prepared meals plus Water, Soda, Wine, & Beer, 1x1 Guiding, Trackers, Skinners, South Africa Hunting License, Field Preparation of your trophies, and all transportation from closest airport.

Two Dancing Like the Stars Tickets ($90) item
Two Dancing Like the Stars Tickets ($90)
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 Dancing Like the Stars Show General Admission - Balcony Level Tickets to a sold-out show. Saturday, April 11th doors open at 5pm pre-show, dinner and drinks cash bar, first come first choice seating. Show starts at 6:30pm

Total Wine – Wine tasting class for 20 people ($600) item
Total Wine – Wine tasting class for 20 people ($600)
$5

Starting bid

Private Wine Experience with Total Wine & More

Get ready to impress your guests with an unforgettable, expertly guided wine experience hosted by Total Wine & More!


Enjoy a curated journey through the land as you explore renowned appellations and distinctive grape varietals that make each region truly unforgettable. During this two-hour private class, a knowledgeable wine expert will guide you through a tasting of premium, hand-selected wines—sharing insights, stories, and tasting notes for each pour while helping you discover hidden gems from the wine region of your choice.

Choose the experience that fits your event style:

  • Seated, classroom-style tasting for a more in-depth educational experience
  • Casual walk-around format for a relaxed, social atmosphere

Total Wine & More provides all necessary stemware and educational tasting handouts—just bring your guests and your love of great wine.


Perfect for a dinner party, corporate gathering, girls’ night, or special celebration. Cheers to an elevated evening!

Minnesota Twins Tickets - 4 tickets ($200) item
Minnesota Twins Tickets - 4 tickets ($200)
$5

Starting bid

4 people to enjoy a 2026 April or May Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.

4 Mankato Children's Museum Tickets ($52) item
4 Mankato Children's Museum Tickets ($52)
$5

Starting bid

4 day passes to the Mankato Children's Museum


224 Lamm Street Mankato, MN 56001

4 Minnesota Zoo Tickets ($106) item
4 Minnesota Zoo Tickets ($106)
$5

Starting bid

4 Minnesota Zoo tickets - complimentary parking included with tickets.

4 All-day Lava Island Passes ($88) item
4 All-day Lava Island Passes ($88)
$5

Starting bid

4 All-Day Passes to Lava Island

2 Urban Air Adventure Park ultimate passes ($62) item
2 Urban Air Adventure Park ultimate passes ($62)
$5

Starting bid

2 Urban Air Adventure Park Ultimate passes - Apple Valley Location

JIT & OEM Kneeling Soldier ($75) item
JIT & OEM Kneeling Soldier ($75)
$5

Starting bid

JIT & OEM Services - Metal Kneeling Soldier

Rosy Cheeks Photography $100 gift card item
Rosy Cheeks Photography $100 gift card
$5

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card

Newborns, Maternity, Babies, Children, Family, Seniors, Engagement, Professional Head Shots, Studio and Outdoor space located in Shakopee MN. [email protected]



New Prague Golf Club ($96) item
New Prague Golf Club ($96)
$5

Starting bid

New Prague Golf Club - Good for 2 18-hole green Fees (Does not include cart fee)


New Prague Golf Club in New Prague Minnesota - Championship 18 Hole Golf Course

Le Sueur Country Club 4 Rounds of Golf W/Cart ($316) item
Le Sueur Country Club 4 Rounds of Golf W/Cart ($316)
$5

Starting bid

Le Sueur Country Club - 4 rounds of golf with a cart.


Le Sueur Country Club - Play golf in Minnesota

Caribou Gun Club ($518) item
Caribou Gun Club ($518)
$5

Starting bid

Le Sueur Caribou Gun Club Hunting Preserve – 3 Memberships along with 3 FREE pheasants w/purchase of 3 pheasants


Caribou Gun Club - Gun Club Hunting Preserve - Le Sueur, Minnesota

Rise Modern Wellness Day Pass ($150) item
Rise Modern Wellness Day Pass ($150)
$5

Starting bid

Rise Modern Wellness Day pass in Savage Minnesota.


For the curious: Discover cutting-edge biohacking therapies and unlock your best life yet.


One visit. Four Therapies. Unlimited potential.


Therapies:

Whole Body Cryotheraphy

CryoFacial

Compression with Red Light

Compression with Dynamic e-Stim + PEMF

Compression with Sound

Dry Salt


Henderson Healing Hub ($120) item
Henderson Healing Hub ($120)
$5

Starting bid

Henderson Healing Hub - $100 gift card to Rush River Acupuncture with Dr. Gretchen Forster and Infrared Sauna Session for up to two people.

Henderson Healing Hub ($120) item
Henderson Healing Hub ($120)
$5

Starting bid

Henderson Healing Hub - $100 gift card to Rush River Acupuncture with Dr. Gretchen Forster and Infrared Sauna Session for up to two people.

30 min Massage ($45) item
30 min Massage ($45)
$5

Starting bid

30 min. massage with Margaret Knoblauch at the Henderson Healing Hub.

30 min Massage ($45) item
30 min Massage ($45)
$5

Starting bid

30 min. massage with Margaret Knoblauch at the Henderson Healing Hub.

The Belle's Bistro $50 gift card item
The Belle's Bistro $50 gift card
$5

Starting bid

$50 gift card to the Belle's Bistro

Delia's $100 Gift Card item
Delia's $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Delia's Mexican Grill & Bar in Jordan MN.

Target $50 Gift Card item
Target $50 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$50 Target Gift Card

Coborn's $50 Gift Card item
Coborn's $50 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$50 Coborn's Gift Certificate

Kwik Trip $100 Gift Card item
Kwik Trip $100 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Kwik Trip $100 Gift Card

1/2 Hog w/Processing from Brick House Meats ($350) item
1/2 Hog w/Processing from Brick House Meats ($350)
$5

Starting bid

1/2 Hog raised on Bob Behnke's farm. This also includes the processing however you would like, from Brick House Meats in Gaylord, MN. Meat will be ready in the 2nd week of May. Know your farmer, know your food! Call Bob Behnke (952) 292-3247

Cutco knife ($188) item
Cutco knife ($188)
$5

Starting bid

Cutco 6" Vegetable knife and storage sheath

Bella Nails Gift Card $50 item
Bella Nails Gift Card $50
$5

Starting bid

Bella Nails in Waconia $50 Gift Certificate

Kitchen and Bathroom Clean ($135) item
Kitchen and Bathroom Clean ($135)
$5

Starting bid

3-hour kitchen and bathroom clean service from Gin Behnke.

This focused cleaning service targets the areas that make the biggest impact - your kitchen and bathroom. All supplies provided. Cleaning time will be contracted where it is needed most and can be adjusted to fit your specific priorities and needs.

Pretty Tiger Tattoo item
Pretty Tiger Tattoo
$5

Starting bid

$150 Gift Certificate for tattoo at Pretty Tiger Tattoo

Tito's Basket ($250) item
Tito's Basket ($250)
$5

Starting bid

All Things Tito’s Vodka Basket 🍋🍸

Get ready to raise a glass with this ultimate Tito’s fan package featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka! Whether you're stocking your home bar, heading to the lake, or gifting your favorite vodka lover, this basket has everything you need for good times.

Includes:

  • 1.75L Tito’s Vodka
  • 4 Owen’s Classic Lemonade Mixers
  • Tito’s metal sign
  • 2 Tito’s glasses
  • 2 Tito’s can cups
  • 2 pairs of Tito’s sunglasses
  • 1 Tito’s hat
  • 1 Tito’s ponytail holder
  • 2 Tito’s bandanas
  • 2 Tito’s can cozies
  • Tito’s dog leash (because even your pup can rep Tito’s!)
  • Tito’s Chapstick
  • Tito’s pen
  • Tito’s bottle opener
  • Tito’s pin
  • Tito’s stickers

Perfect for entertaining, lake days, tailgates, or adding a little Tito’s flair to everyday life. Cheers to smooth sips and even smoother style!

Great Wolf Lodge ($300) item
Great Wolf Lodge ($300)
$5

Starting bid

1 night stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Deluxe Bunk Bed Suite. Overnight stay includes 4 wristbands to allow entry into waterpark.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Pro Plus ($150) item
Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Pro Plus ($150)
$5

Starting bid

Thanks to Pat Krings enjoy this Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Pro Plus!

  • 11-In-1: Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Bake, Braise, Proof, Sous Vide, Steam, Rice, Pasta, Oats, And Keep Warm
  • Custom Temperature Control: Dial Into Temperatures, Up To 400°F
  • Smart Cook System: Select Your Protein and Doneness - Ninja Smart Thermometer Handles the Temp For You
  • Powerful 1400-Watt Base: Lock In Flavor With High-Temp Searing And Sautéing Directly In The Pot
  • Includes: Dishwasher Safe 8.5 Qt Table-Ready Pot, Spoon, And Lid. Bonus Value Smart Thermometer & Steam Rack
  • Cooker To Oven To Table: Removable Pot Is Oven Safe Up To 500°F, Ideal For Browning Or Crisping Finishes
  • Compact Design: Small Countertop Footprint Saves Space While Providing Full Multi-Cooker Functionality For Everyday Use Adjustable Temperature Control: Customize Cooking Heat For Searing, Simmering, Or Slow Cooking With Precision
Metal Flag, XL T-Shirt & 2 can koozie's item
Metal Flag, XL T-Shirt & 2 can koozie's item
Metal Flag, XL T-Shirt & 2 can koozie's item
Metal Flag, XL T-Shirt & 2 can koozie's
$5

Starting bid

Thanks to Matt Scharpin at Phenom Genetics enjoy this black metal flag/rifle cutout. Along with a XL Phenom Genetics T-Shirt and 2 can koozie's.

3 Kerfoot Canopy Ropes course pass ($141.75) item
3 Kerfoot Canopy Ropes course pass ($141.75)
$5

Starting bid

Kerfoot Canopy Tour

High Ropes Course - Unlimited Time


Take on our 60 Ninja-Worthy Challenges! Our self-navigating High ropes Course has something for everyone: smaller challenges for younger visitors and higher, more challenging elements for those looking to push their limits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!