Behnke Silent Auction

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South Africa Plains Safari
4 Hunters 8-Days, 7-Nights, 6-Hunting Days
Luxury Accommodations, Daily Maid Service & Laundry, High Speed Internet, 3 Chef-prepared meals plus Water, Soda, Wine, & Beer, 1x1 Guiding, Trackers, Skinners, South Africa Hunting License, Field Preparation of your trophies, and all transportation from closest airport.
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Enjoy 2 Dancing Like the Stars Show General Admission - Balcony Level Tickets to a sold-out show. Saturday, April 11th doors open at 5pm pre-show, dinner and drinks cash bar, first come first choice seating. Show starts at 6:30pm
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Private Wine Experience with Total Wine & More
Get ready to impress your guests with an unforgettable, expertly guided wine experience hosted by Total Wine & More!
Enjoy a curated journey through the land as you explore renowned appellations and distinctive grape varietals that make each region truly unforgettable. During this two-hour private class, a knowledgeable wine expert will guide you through a tasting of premium, hand-selected wines—sharing insights, stories, and tasting notes for each pour while helping you discover hidden gems from the wine region of your choice.
Choose the experience that fits your event style:
Total Wine & More provides all necessary stemware and educational tasting handouts—just bring your guests and your love of great wine.
Perfect for a dinner party, corporate gathering, girls’ night, or special celebration. Cheers to an elevated evening!
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4 people to enjoy a 2026 April or May Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.
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4 day passes to the Mankato Children's Museum
224 Lamm Street Mankato, MN 56001
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4 Minnesota Zoo tickets - complimentary parking included with tickets.
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4 All-Day Passes to Lava Island
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2 Urban Air Adventure Park Ultimate passes - Apple Valley Location
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JIT & OEM Services - Metal Kneeling Soldier
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$100 Gift Card
Newborns, Maternity, Babies, Children, Family, Seniors, Engagement, Professional Head Shots, Studio and Outdoor space located in Shakopee MN. [email protected]
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New Prague Golf Club - Good for 2 18-hole green Fees (Does not include cart fee)
New Prague Golf Club in New Prague Minnesota - Championship 18 Hole Golf Course
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Le Sueur Country Club - 4 rounds of golf with a cart.
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Le Sueur Caribou Gun Club Hunting Preserve – 3 Memberships along with 3 FREE pheasants w/purchase of 3 pheasants
Caribou Gun Club - Gun Club Hunting Preserve - Le Sueur, Minnesota
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Rise Modern Wellness Day pass in Savage Minnesota.
For the curious: Discover cutting-edge biohacking therapies and unlock your best life yet.
One visit. Four Therapies. Unlimited potential.
Therapies:
Whole Body Cryotheraphy
CryoFacial
Compression with Red Light
Compression with Dynamic e-Stim + PEMF
Compression with Sound
Dry Salt
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Henderson Healing Hub - $100 gift card to Rush River Acupuncture with Dr. Gretchen Forster and Infrared Sauna Session for up to two people.
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Henderson Healing Hub - $100 gift card to Rush River Acupuncture with Dr. Gretchen Forster and Infrared Sauna Session for up to two people.
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30 min. massage with Margaret Knoblauch at the Henderson Healing Hub.
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30 min. massage with Margaret Knoblauch at the Henderson Healing Hub.
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$50 gift card to the Belle's Bistro
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$100 Gift Certificate to Delia's Mexican Grill & Bar in Jordan MN.
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$50 Target Gift Card
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$50 Coborn's Gift Certificate
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Kwik Trip $100 Gift Card
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1/2 Hog raised on Bob Behnke's farm. This also includes the processing however you would like, from Brick House Meats in Gaylord, MN. Meat will be ready in the 2nd week of May. Know your farmer, know your food! Call Bob Behnke (952) 292-3247
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Cutco 6" Vegetable knife and storage sheath
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Bella Nails in Waconia $50 Gift Certificate
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3-hour kitchen and bathroom clean service from Gin Behnke.
This focused cleaning service targets the areas that make the biggest impact - your kitchen and bathroom. All supplies provided. Cleaning time will be contracted where it is needed most and can be adjusted to fit your specific priorities and needs.
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$150 Gift Certificate for tattoo at Pretty Tiger Tattoo
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All Things Tito’s Vodka Basket 🍋🍸
Get ready to raise a glass with this ultimate Tito’s fan package featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka! Whether you're stocking your home bar, heading to the lake, or gifting your favorite vodka lover, this basket has everything you need for good times.
Includes:
Perfect for entertaining, lake days, tailgates, or adding a little Tito’s flair to everyday life. Cheers to smooth sips and even smoother style!
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1 night stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Deluxe Bunk Bed Suite. Overnight stay includes 4 wristbands to allow entry into waterpark.
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Thanks to Pat Krings enjoy this Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Pro Plus!
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Thanks to Matt Scharpin at Phenom Genetics enjoy this black metal flag/rifle cutout. Along with a XL Phenom Genetics T-Shirt and 2 can koozie's.
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Kerfoot Canopy Tour
High Ropes Course - Unlimited Time
Take on our 60 Ninja-Worthy Challenges! Our self-navigating High ropes Course has something for everyone: smaller challenges for younger visitors and higher, more challenging elements for those looking to push their limits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!