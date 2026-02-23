Behnke Silent Auction

Private Wine Experience with Total Wine & More

Get ready to impress your guests with an unforgettable, expertly guided wine experience hosted by Total Wine & More!





Enjoy a curated journey through the land as you explore renowned appellations and distinctive grape varietals that make each region truly unforgettable. During this two-hour private class, a knowledgeable wine expert will guide you through a tasting of premium, hand-selected wines—sharing insights, stories, and tasting notes for each pour while helping you discover hidden gems from the wine region of your choice.

Choose the experience that fits your event style:

Seated, classroom-style tasting for a more in-depth educational experience

Casual walk-around format for a relaxed, social atmosphere

Total Wine & More provides all necessary stemware and educational tasting handouts—just bring your guests and your love of great wine.





Perfect for a dinner party, corporate gathering, girls’ night, or special celebration. Cheers to an elevated evening!