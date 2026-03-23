Hosted by

Millersport Lions Sweet Corn Festival, Inc

About this event

Beidel Benefit Dinner

Millersport Lions Club House

2905 Chautauqua Blvd, Millersport, OH 43046, USA

Beidel Benefit Dinner Donation Opt 1
$5

Thank you for your donation! Select the + sign button to include the # of people in your party for the Benefit Dinner.


If you wish to donate additional money to the family, press the + sign button up to the amount you want to donate.

Beidel Benefit Dinner Donation Opt 2
$10

Thank you for your donation! Select the + sign button to include the # of people in your party for the Benefit Dinner.


If you wish to donate additional money to the family, press the + sign button up to the amount you want to donate.

Beidel Benefit Dinner Bit more Donation
$20

Thank you for your donation! Press the + sign button to include the # of people in your party for the Benefit Dinner.


If you wish to donate additional money to the family, press the + sign button up to the amount you want to donate.

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