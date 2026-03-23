Beidel Benefit Dinner

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2905 Chautauqua Blvd, Millersport, OH 43046, USA
Thank you for your donation! Select the + sign button to include the # of people in your party for the Benefit Dinner.
If you wish to donate additional money to the family, press the + sign button up to the amount you want to donate.
Thank you for your donation! Select the + sign button to include the # of people in your party for the Benefit Dinner.
If you wish to donate additional money to the family, press the + sign button up to the amount you want to donate.
Thank you for your donation! Press the + sign button to include the # of people in your party for the Benefit Dinner.
If you wish to donate additional money to the family, press the + sign button up to the amount you want to donate.
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