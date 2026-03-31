BRDS Annual Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
4 Yankee Tickets - Premium Delta Suite Tickets Section 220A Row 3 for a regular season game in 2026. Tickets are located on the main level, behind home plate with access to Delta Sky360 Suite.
Date to be mutually agreed upon by donor and winning bidder, certain games are excluded. Face value of tickets is $1300.
**See online description for full details:
https://www.mlb.com/yankees/tickets/premium/suites/delta-sky360
Starting bid
voucher good for 4 tickets to
ALADDIN on Broadway! New dates are added on a rolling basis, so please check back for
updates to the list of eligible performances. This package is valued at $600, EXPIRES: 4/2/2027.
Starting bid
From unlimited Signature Classes, iconic locations with exclusive amenities, Equinox membership unlocks everything you need to maximize your potential. Three month membership at a single Equinox location. Expires 5/31/27.
Starting bid
An Interactive Slime Experience. Step into Sloomoo Institute, New York City, an interactive slime experience in the heart of SoHo. Often called the “slime museum,” Sloomoo is an immersive world of textures, creativity, playful exploration, and the ultimate DIY slime bar.
Starting bid
Four general admission tickets to the Jewish Museum. Located at 1109 Fifth Avenue, New York City, the Jewish Museum is an art museum illuminating the complexity and vibrancy of the global Jewish experience for all audiences. The first institution of its kind in the United States, it is one of the oldest Jewish Museums in the world.
Valued at $96.
Starting bid
(2) 1-day tickets to LEGOLAND New York Resort! LEGOLAND® New York Resort is the ultimate LEGO® theme park. Located in Goshen, NY, just 60 miles north of New York City Tickets must be redeemed by 6/30/2027. $128 Value
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card to Good Shabbos Catering, a division of Chichi Eats.
Good Shabbos serves delicious Kosher food in New York City and nearby areas. Enjoy hassle-free pickup or delivery by ordering online. Check out their menu at https://goodshabbos.co/menu
Gift card expires in one year.
Starting bid
Little Shop of Crafts - $200 Discount on Birthday Party Package.
Our party package is designed to give just the right amount of attention to the birthday person and guests…you relax. Little Shop is the perfect party location for your child's next birthday or celebration.
At Little Shop We Do It All…. except blow out the candles. Book your party today! Located at 94th & Amsterdam.
Starting bid
Join Rabbi Dimitry Ekshtut of Tzibur Harlem and Based in Harlem on a private guided tour as we explore Harlem's Jewish past, present, and future. Once the 3rd largest Jewish community in the world, Harlem has always been a laboratory for experimentation and innovation in American Jewish life. We will explore how, in the early twentieth-century, Harlem became a staging ground for first and second generation American Jews to refine the ideas and institutions that define American Judaism today. We will visit the sites of major Jewish communal institutions: the first “shuls with pools,” synagogues turned into churches and churches turned into synagogues, civil rights landmarks, and more. Throughout, we will focus on moving stories of Jewish continuity, sacrifice, innovation, and preservation. And most importantly, we will unpack the imperative lessons that Harlem had to teach Jews today looking to build thriving, intentional communities in a multicultural landscape. Value $500
Starting bid
2 Drop-In Krav Maga Classes at Krav Maga Experts. Valid for Kids or Adult Classes your choice.
$100 Value expires 12/31/26. Located at 250 West
100th Street
New York, New York 10025
Starting bid
Includes the use of the JCC Fitness Center, Pools, Basketball Court, Pickleball games, group exercise classes + more. Valued at $577.
Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan
334 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Starting bid
Enjoy some sweet treats and a $75 gift card to By the Way Bakery, known for its exceptional gluten-free, dairy-free and kosher pareve baked goods that delight everyone. From celebration cakes to everyday treats, By the Way Bakery creates beautiful, delicious desserts perfect for any occasion. A wonderful opportunity to enjoy something truly special.
Winner to pick up at 2440 Broadway NY, NY 10025
Valued at $115.
Starting bid
Garrett Wilson is the real deal — a electrifying wide receiver who has lit up the NFL since being drafted by the Jets in 2022, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and establishing himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league.
This officially licensed 8x10 action photograph captures Wilson in a stunning leaping catch — and bears his authentic hand-signed autograph, verified by a Fanatics/NFL hologram (serial #L6151160242).
A must-have for any Jets fan — and a piece of memorabilia that will only grow in value as Wilson's star continues to rise.
🏈 Player: Garrett Wilson, WR — New York Jets 📸 Item: Official NFL 8x10 Autographed Photo ✅ Authentication: Fanatics / NFL & NFLPA Hologram Certified 💰 Fair Market Value: $175–$200
Starting bid
Two tickets to The Crayola Experience in Easton, PA. Discover the Magic of Color® at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of colorful and creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Easton, PA, just a short drive away from Philadelphia and New York City. The colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way. Located at 30 Centre Square
Easton, PA 18042 Expires Thu, Aug 5, 2027
Starting bid
One private 30 minute piano lesson in your home from one of NYC's top piano teachers.
Starting bid
$300 off a birthday party package of $1000 at Fun Fit Kids! (Valid May - December 2026)
Starting bid
This voucher entitles the winner to receive $500 tuition credit towards a 2026 Summer Session *Terms and Conditions Apply
Valid for New Non-Enrolled Families Only, 3 week minimum
Must Enroll within 6 weeks of receipt of this certificate.
Cannot be used as credit towards any other Gate Hill Day Camp Services or Facility Rentals
May not be combined with any other promotions
Cannot be redeemed for cash
Non-refundable
Starting bid
Is your child a budding dentist? Spend some time with Dr. Leora Walter
(Coco Schlusselberg's mom in Gan Sagol!) at her UWS practice, Dental West. You'll be able to press the buttons on the dental chair, spray water, and use Mr. Thirsty! Plus, bring your special stuffy to xray! After all, we want to make sure that all family members are cavity free!
Blackout dates apply.
Starting bid
Join us for a fun week of camp on the Upper West Side, full of acting and music games, arts and crafts, and of course...theater! Our professional teaching artists will lead campers through the full experience of rehearsing and putting together a show, ending with a full production in front of family and friends.
New families only. Subject to availability. For students entering grades K-4 in Fall 2026. Expires Feb 2027. Located at 263 West 86th Street.
Starting bid
One 15 minute of Medical Grade LED Red Light- which helps for rejuvenating and anti-aging, healing, and decreased inflammation.
Nazarian Dermatology
262 CENTRAL PARK WEST
SUITE 1E
NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10024
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