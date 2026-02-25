Beitna: A Gathering for Arab Heritage, Culture and Solidarity

Please RSVP for Beitna so we can plan accordingly. Participating food vendors will have food for sale. Although admission to Beitna is free, we invite you to consider making a donation to help cover event costs below. Donations are processed by Davis Arab Community Diwan, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Our mission is to gather and empower members of the Arab community in the City of Davis, Yolo County, and the surrounding region. We honor, preserve, and support Arab cultural heritage and histories, while promoting awareness and education about Arab identity and traditions.