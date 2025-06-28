BEL Trade & Investment Mission 2025

-Includes welcome event networking on
-Tuesday Session, Investment Opportunities & Matchmaking (9/30)
-Opportunity to connect with delegation
September 29 – October 1:
-Welcome ceremony/B2B matchmaking (9/29)
-Special Visit/Meeting with Clark Atlanta University (9/29)
-Sessions & B2B (9/30)
-Visit/Doing Business with Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (10/1)
-Exclusive opportunity to meet with delegation
September 29 – October 5: Full access to the entire mission, including the Haiti/Haitian-American mission and the Go Global Investment & Trade Expo hosted by the Atlanta Black Chambers. Ideal for participants who want to build relationships with Haitian and international business ecosystems.
$
