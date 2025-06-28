BEL Trade & Investment Mission 2025

1040 Crown Pointe Pkwy

Atlanta, GA 30338, USA

BEL Trade & Investment Mission
free

-Includes welcome event networking on

-Tuesday Session, Investment Opportunities & Matchmaking (9/30)

-Opportunity to connect with delegation

Haiti/Haitian-American Trade Track
$50

September 29 – October 1:

-Welcome ceremony/B2B matchmaking (9/29)

-Special Visit/Meeting with Clark Atlanta University (9/29)

-Sessions & B2B (9/30)

-Visit/Doing Business with Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (10/1)

-Exclusive opportunity to meet with delegation

Go Global Trade Track (Includes Haiti Track)
$250

September 29 – October 5: Full access to the entire mission, including the Haiti/Haitian-American mission and the Go Global Investment & Trade Expo hosted by the Atlanta Black Chambers. Ideal for participants who want to build relationships with Haitian and international business ecosystems.

