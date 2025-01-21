Believe & Achieve 5K Sponsorship 2025

-Your company name and logo will be displayed on all participant t-shirts. -You will be given a VIP package with 6 complimentary race entries and 6 t-shirts. -Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route. -Your company will be mentioned on the public address system during the event. -Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event. o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event o Logo on day-of photo op o Logo and thank you added to email blast before and after event *Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo

-Your company name and logo will be displayed on all participant t-shirts. -You will be given a VIP package with 6 complimentary race entries and 6 t-shirts. -Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route. -Your company will be mentioned on the public address system during the event. -Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event. o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event o Logo on day-of photo op o Logo and thank you added to email blast before and after event *Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo

seeMoreDetailsMobile