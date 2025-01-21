Believe & Achieve 5K Sponsorship 2025

Yard sign to include your business logo and/or name.
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
Yard sign to include your business logo and/or name.
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
$250 Sponsor
$250
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
-Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
-Social media shout out leading up to event
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
-Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
-Social media shout out leading up to event
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
$500 Sponsor
$500
-You will be given a VIP package with 2 complimentary race entries and 2 t-shirts.
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
-Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event
o Logo on day-of photo op
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
-You will be given a VIP package with 2 complimentary race entries and 2 t-shirts.
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
-Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event
o Logo on day-of photo op
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
$750 Sponsor
$750
-You will be given a VIP package with 4 complimentary race entries and 4 t-shirts.
-Your company name and logo will be displayed on all participant t-shirts.
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event
o Logo on day-of photo op
o Logo and thank you added to email blast before and after event
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
-You will be given a VIP package with 4 complimentary race entries and 4 t-shirts.
-Your company name and logo will be displayed on all participant t-shirts.
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event
o Logo on day-of photo op
o Logo and thank you added to email blast before and after event
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
$1000 Sponsor
$1,000
-Your company name and logo will be displayed on all participant t-shirts.
-You will be given a VIP package with 6 complimentary race entries and 6 t-shirts.
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
-Your company will be mentioned on the public address system during the event.
-Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event
o Logo on day-of photo op
o Logo and thank you added to email blast before and after event
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo
-Your company name and logo will be displayed on all participant t-shirts.
-You will be given a VIP package with 6 complimentary race entries and 6 t-shirts.
-Your company name will be placed on a sign along the race route.
-Your company will be mentioned on the public address system during the event.
-Your company name will appear in all advertising and promotion related to the event.
o Logo and shout out in two social media posts leading up to event
o Logo on day-of photo op
o Logo and thank you added to email blast before and after event
*Please see your confirmation email to upload your logo