Believe Beyond Ability's 10th Annual Golf Tournament

This sponsorship includes signage at the golf tournament including one at the hole with your logo and the face a person we Believe Beyond Ability has served.
This overarching sponsorship provides large banner signage, logo on golf flyers, representation on the signup zeffy, verbal mention throughout the event and social media exposure. Includes Hole Sponsorship with social media exposure and 4 Golfer Deluxe passes (golf, meal, raffle tickets, mulligans and game bracelets)
The Deluxe foursome includes Breakfast, Lunch, golf for 4, 8 Mulligans, 80 Raffle Tickets, 4 Bracelets which gives free access to all games holes (including hole-in-one)
Signage with your logo at the hole and on the launcher. Extra social media exposure.
Only one sponsor available for this. If your company is interested in this sponsorship, please let us know as soon as possible.
*This does not include golf. If you would like to sponsor and play, please sign up for each separately.
The Deluxe foursome includes Breakfast Lunch Golf for 4, 8 Mulligans, 80 Raffle Tickets Bracelet which gives free access to all games holes (including hole-in-one)
The Standard foursome includes Breakfast, Lunch, and Golf for 4
The Deluxe Single includes Breakfast. Lunch, golf, 2 Mulligans, 20 Raffle Tickets, a Bracelet which gives free access to all games holes (including hole-in-one)
The Standard Single Golfer includes Breakfast, Lunch, and Golf
Donate to support Believe Beyond Ability
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!