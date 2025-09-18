🧱 Believe in Me - Foundation Level Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Every big dream starts with a strong foundation. At this level, your support helps up to five young people access mentorship, life-skills training, or local program activities. With $500, you’re giving them the consistency and structure they need for at least a month of programming. In return, we’ll proudly feature your name on our website and celebrate your support with a thank-you post on social media because you’re helping us lay the groundwork for tomorrow’s leaders.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!