🌟Believe in Me - Legacy Level Sponsorship

Legacy Sponsor item
Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

2 left!

This is where impact becomes generational. With $10,000, you’re funding something transformational like an entire summer college tour or a full travel football season impacting 50 or more young people at once. The difference you create at this level ripples out for years to come.

  • Exclusive Benefits:
    • 30 hours of youth volunteer services at events of your choice.
    • customized recognition plaque from Believe in Me Inc. to showcase your impact.
    • premium swag and merchandise package designed for you and your team.
    • First right of renewal: You’ll have priority to continue as one of our two exclusive $10,000 Legacy Sponsors each year before this opportunity is offered to any other organization or individual.
  • Recognition: Your brand receives premium sponsor placement on all materials, a featured spotlight in press releases, event programs, and major social campaigns, plus public honors at Believe in Me events.
  • Exclusivity: Limited to only 2 Legacy Sponsors per year, making this an elite opportunity for organizations and individuals who want to stand at the very center of building generational impact.

As a valued Legacy sponsor, you will also be invited to lead a youth workshop or series on a topic of your choice, and you will have the opportunity to speak at any Believe in Me Inc. engagements held during the 12 month period of your sponsorship.




