🌟Believe in Me - Legacy Level Sponsorship

This is where impact becomes generational. With $10,000, you’re funding something transformational like an entire summer college tour or a full travel football season impacting 50 or more young people at once. The difference you create at this level ripples out for years to come.

Exclusive Benefits:

30 hours of youth volunteer services at events of your choice. A customized recognition plaque from Believe in Me Inc. to showcase your impact. A premium swag and merchandise package designed for you and your team. First right of renewal : You’ll have priority to continue as one of our two exclusive $10,000 Legacy Sponsors each year before this opportunity is offered to any other organization or individual.

Recognition: Your brand receives premium sponsor placement on all materials , a featured spotlight in press releases, event programs, and major social campaigns, plus public honors at Believe in Me events .

Exclusivity: Limited to only 2 Legacy Sponsors per year , making this an elite opportunity for organizations and individuals who want to stand at the very center of building generational impact.

As a valued Legacy sponsor, you will also be invited to lead a youth workshop or series on a topic of your choice, and you will have the opportunity to speak at any Believe in Me Inc. engagements held during the 12 month period of your sponsorship.











