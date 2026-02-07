Believe Psychology Film Academy
Believe Psychology Film Academy has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Believe Psychology Film Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Believe Psychology Film Academy's Silent Auction (copy)

50-Minute Massage Gift Certificate
$65

Starting bid

50-Minute signature Swedish-inspired massage.

Benefits: Rejuvenating. Relieves stress. Reduces anxiety. Increases well-being. Total relaxation.


Redeemable only at the NOW Massage Spa located in Pasadena.

Assorted Chocolate Tasting Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Chocolate Dispensary of Echo Park offers its daily 10 Bites craft chocolate tastings, allowing you to taste through a variety of curated craft chocolate selections every day of the week!
Grab a tasting anytime they're open!

No reservations needed!

Redeemable at Chocolate Dispensary in Echo Park (No cannabis, Just chocolate)

Assorted Chocolate Tastings Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Chocolate Dispensary of Echo Park offers its daily 10 Bites craft chocolate tastings, allowing you to taste through a variety of curated craft chocolate selections every day of the week!
Grab a tasting anytime they're open!

No reservations needed!

Redeemable at Chocolate Dispensary in Echo Park (No cannabis, Just chocolate)

Candles
$10

Starting bid

Handmade Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

Valentine's Goodie Bag
$2

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!