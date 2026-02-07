Believe Psychology Film Academy's Silent Auction (copy)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
50-Minute signature Swedish-inspired massage.
Benefits: Rejuvenating. Relieves stress. Reduces anxiety. Increases well-being. Total relaxation.
Redeemable only at the NOW Massage Spa located in Pasadena.
Starting bid
Chocolate Dispensary of Echo Park offers its daily 10 Bites craft chocolate tastings, allowing you to taste through a variety of curated craft chocolate selections every day of the week!
Grab a tasting anytime they're open!
No reservations needed!
Redeemable at Chocolate Dispensary in Echo Park (No cannabis, Just chocolate)
Starting bid
Chocolate Dispensary of Echo Park offers its daily 10 Bites craft chocolate tastings, allowing you to taste through a variety of curated craft chocolate selections every day of the week!
Grab a tasting anytime they're open!
No reservations needed!
Redeemable at Chocolate Dispensary in Echo Park (No cannabis, Just chocolate)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!