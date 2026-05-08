Believe Your Grreatness 2026 Benefit Concert Auction

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About this event
In/near Fairfield CT by texting Kimberly at 201-248-6630 or at the Bijou Theater on Saturday June 6th
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to the 314 Beer Garden in Norwalk and four (4) tickets to the Comedy Circle in Norwalk.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Three (3) climbing vouchers good for three hours each at the Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport and one (1) $30 gift card to Maione's Pizza Kitchen Fairfield.
Market Value: $222
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to Luna Azzurra and two (2) tickets to Park City Music Hall (some exclusions apply – mainly high-volume tickets and holiday shows)
Market Value:$150
Starting bid
Two (2) hour Fairy Gazebo rental for up to 9 people at Aquila's Nest Vineyard in Fairfield County voted CT's Best Vineyard, plus a $50 Aquila's Nest Vineyard gift card and a $25 gift card to nearby Cover Two Sports Cafe with delivery to Aquila's Nest Vineyard.
Market Value: $155
Starting bid
A wood chainsaw cut Red Cardinal yard ornament from Bearlya Farm, one $25 gift certificate to Ganim’s Garden Center and Florist Fairfield and a collection of gardening tools including a kneeling pad, gloves, small clippers and hand tools from the Home Depot.
Market Value: $115
Starting bid
A $100 voucher towards an event at the Fairfield Theater Company (FTC) and a $50 gift card to the Brick Walk Tavern.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
A $30 gift card to Elicit Brewing, a $25 gift card to Kevin's Corner, a $25 gift card to Luigi's and a $50 gift card to Malibu Taco
Market Value: $130
Starting bid
A ticket voucher valid for two tickets to any performance at the Edmond Town Hall in Newtown CT and a $50 gift card to JJ Stacks Restaurant 71 Main Street Newtown CT.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
A gift certificate for one Swing Evaluation at GOLFTEC plus a Cleveland HB Soft 2 putter, an FJ WeatherSof golf glove and one dozen (12) TaylorMade golf balls donated by Fairchild Wheeler Golf course.
Market Value: $375
Starting bid
A voucher for one Mind Factory escape room (for up to 6 people), a $50 gift card to Rawley's and three $10 gift cards to Saguatuck Sweets.
Market Value: $290
Starting bid
A gift certificate good for Mini golf for up to 8 people at the Sport's Center of CT in and a $25 gift card to nearby Captain's Pizza.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
One $25 gift card to Centro's Ristorante, one $50 gift card to Hansen's Flower Shop and a reusable cooler, baseball hat, 3 bottles of Element(AL) wine (Chardonnay, Rose and Pinot Noir) and a $25 gift card to the Wine Emporium in Shelton.
Market Value: $190
Starting bid
A gift certificate for 2 hours of bowling and shoe rental for four (4) people at Nutmeg Bowling and a $40 gift card to Colony Grill
Market Value: $172
Starting bid
Sentry Safe large Steel Water and Fire Safe Proof Safe with Combination Dial and Key (17.8 in x 16.3 in x 19.3 in). New in box donated by Home Depot
Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Ten (10) VIP Power Cards good at any Dave & Buster's location.
Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to a performance at the Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts plus two (2) Quick Center stemless wine glasses and a $50 gift card to Lantern Point Taverna
Market Value: $220
Starting bid
A $30 gift card to Maione’s Pizza Kitchen and a One Day Pass for up to 2 Adults and 4 Children to the Sacred Heart University’s Discovery Science Center & Planetarium in Bridgeport.
Market Value: $148
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to the Marshall Tucker Band at The Ridgefield Playhouse at 8pm on Thursday July 2, 2026 and a $60 gift card to the Southwest Cafe Ridgefield.
Market Value: $280
Starting bid
A voucher valid for four (4) lessons at School of Rock. Winner can choose between Guitar, Bass, Drums, Keyboard or Vocal lessons. Valid for the Fairfield CT or Bedford NY locations. Ages 7 and up. Valid for new and existing students plus six (6) pairs of drumsticks, a stick bag and T-shirt from Woodies Drumsticks
Market Value: $515
Starting bid
A voucher valid for four (4) lessons at School of Rock. Winner can choose between Guitar, Bass, Drums, Keyboard or Vocal lessons. Valid for the Fairfield CT or Bedford NY locations. Ages 7 and up. Valid for new and existing students.
Market Value: $390
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