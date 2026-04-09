Believers Church Summer Camp Raffle Fundraiser 2026

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Host your next event at a unique venue that holds up to 110 people! Enjoy a beautiful setting and fun atmosphere, perfect for any celebration, corporate gathering, or special occasion. Two dedicated Westwood staff members will assist to ensure everything runs smoothly. Available for bookings starting September 2026, Monday through Thursday, with a 4-hour rental between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Make your event unforgettable! Value: $1200
Featuring 100 lbs of premium grass seed generously donated by Agrisource, along with 6 hours of yard clean-up, weeding, and basic trimming provided by our BCY Youth Team (a team of 6 students). This package is perfect for giving your yard a fresh start for the season. Value: $900
Featuring a new patient intake and alignment appointment from Neilson Chiropractic, a 1-hour massage, and a $150 gift certificate to Gem State Infusion. Whether you're looking to improve alignment, relieve tension, or boost overall wellness, this package is a great step toward feeling refreshed and renewed. Value: $500
Featuring a 6'6" medium-light, fast-action, 2-piece fishing rod designed for precision, sensitivity, and smooth casting. The rod is equipped with comfortable cork grips for a secure and classic feel. It also includes a selection of tackle, so you’ll be ready to hit the water right away. Value: $450
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!