Believers Church Summer Camp Raffle Fundraiser 2026

We’ve got an awesome prize for meat lovers! Thanks to the generous donation from Marten Farms and the expert butchering and wrapping by Main Street Market, we have TWO half beef cows up for grabs. That means two lucky winners will take home a half beef cow each, giving you better odds of winning! Who doesn’t love fresh, high-quality meat for the grill? Don’t miss out on your chance to score this amazing prize! Value: $1600 Each

We’ve got an awesome prize for meat lovers! Thanks to the generous donation from Marten Farms and the expert butchering and wrapping by Main Street Market, we have TWO half beef cows up for grabs. That means two lucky winners will take home a half beef cow each, giving you better odds of winning! Who doesn’t love fresh, high-quality meat for the grill? Don’t miss out on your chance to score this amazing prize! Value: $1600 Each

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