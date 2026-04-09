Believers Church

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Believers Church

About this raffle

Believers Church Summer Camp Raffle Fundraiser 2026

Where's the beef?
$50
We’ve got an awesome prize for meat lovers! Thanks to the generous donation from Marten Farms and the expert butchering and wrapping by Main Street Market, we have TWO half beef cows up for grabs. That means two lucky winners will take home a half beef cow each, giving you better odds of winning! Who doesn’t love fresh, high-quality meat for the grill? Don’t miss out on your chance to score this amazing prize! Value: $1600 Each
West Wood Social
$50

Host your next event at a unique venue that holds up to 110 people! Enjoy a beautiful setting and fun atmosphere, perfect for any celebration, corporate gathering, or special occasion. Two dedicated Westwood staff members will assist to ensure everything runs smoothly. Available for bookings starting September 2026, Monday through Thursday, with a 4-hour rental between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Make your event unforgettable! Value: $1200

Lawn Glow Up
$25

Featuring 100 lbs of premium grass seed generously donated by Agrisource, along with 6 hours of yard clean-up, weeding, and basic trimming provided by our BCY Youth Team (a team of 6 students). This package is perfect for giving your yard a fresh start for the season. Value: $900

Body Recharge
$20

Featuring a new patient intake and alignment appointment from Neilson Chiropractic, a 1-hour massage, and a $150 gift certificate to Gem State Infusion. Whether you're looking to improve alignment, relieve tension, or boost overall wellness, this package is a great step toward feeling refreshed and renewed. Value: $500

Hooked on Fishing
$20

Featuring a 6'6" medium-light, fast-action, 2-piece fishing rod designed for precision, sensitivity, and smooth casting. The rod is equipped with comfortable cork grips for a secure and classic feel. It also includes a selection of tackle, so you’ll be ready to hit the water right away. Value: $450

Donation
$1
This is a direct donation to the camp costs of the child or family. No entree will be made with these purchases.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!