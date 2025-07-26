Belize Mission Trip Auction

Mix it Up with Scott is a fun, hands-on cocktail class for you and up to seven guests. Scott will guide you through making three cocktails of your choice, teaching techniques, tips, and how to use quality ingredients. You supply the booze—he brings the tools, glassware, garnishes, and recipe cards. The three-hour session includes setup, cleanup, and a gift for the host: shaker tins, glassware for four, and custom recipes to keep.





Value: $75