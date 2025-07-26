Belize Mission Trip Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hit a home run with this ultimate Texas Rangers fan package! Enjoy two tickets to any home game, a bottle of Texas Rangers Gold Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, a cozy Rangers blanket, a classic ball cap, and of course, peanuts and Cracker Jack to complete the ballpark experience. It's everything you need for a perfect day at the game—just bring your team spirit!
Value: $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mix it Up with Scott is a fun, hands-on cocktail class for you and up to seven guests. Scott will guide you through making three cocktails of your choice, teaching techniques, tips, and how to use quality ingredients. You supply the booze—he brings the tools, glassware, garnishes, and recipe cards. The three-hour session includes setup, cleanup, and a gift for the host: shaker tins, glassware for four, and custom recipes to keep.
Value: $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This certificate unlocks a complete, professional estate planning package for one—everything you need to protect your future and make your wishes known. It includes a personalized will, durable and health care powers of attorney, and an advance medical directive. Valued at $400 and redeemable through Sydney L. Robison at Robison Law, it’s peace of mind, wrapped up and ready.
Value: $400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This certificate unlocks a complete, professional estate planning package for a couple—everything you need to protect your future and make your wishes known. It includes a personalized will, durable and health care powers of attorney, and an advance medical directive. Valued at $400 and redeemable through Sydney L. Robison at Robison Law, it’s peace of mind, wrapped up and ready.
Value: $800
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing