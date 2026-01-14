Bell Creek Academy PTSO Inc

Hosted by

Bell Creek Academy PTSO Inc

About this raffle

Bell Creek Academy PTSO Annual Fundraiser and Raffle 2026

Week 3
$25
Available until Feb 16

Week 3 donations will close on Sunday February 15th at 7PM. The Week 3 incentive will be distributed to the students on Thursday Feb 19th!

Week 4
$25
Available until Feb 23

Week 4 donations will close on Sunday February 22nd at 7PM. The Week 4 incentive will be distributed to the students on Thursday Feb 26th!

Raffle Ticket
$25
This includes 2 tickets

You can buy raffle tickets by themselves to get more chances to win and get entered in the higher prizes raffles!

This 25$ ticket gets you 2 raffle tickets!

Add a donation for Bell Creek Academy PTSO Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!