Hosted by

Bell Reunion 2025

About this event

Bell Family Reunion 2025

414 Warsaw Rd

Clinton, NC 28328, USA

General Admission- Adult
$60

Includes food and all activities

General Admission- Child (Age 6-15)
$15

Includes food and all activities

General Admission- Child (Age 6 and Under)
Free

Includes food and all activities

Adult T-Shirt
$15

Please make sure you add your name, contact information, and sizes needed for your order. Buyers will be contacted for pickup unless otherwise arranged.

Children T-Shirt (Copy)
$11

Please make sure you add your name, contact information, and sizes needed for your order. Buyers will be contacted for pickup unless otherwise arranged.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!