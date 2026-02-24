THE SOB CLUB ( Saver Of Bees & Butterflies 🐝🦋

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Membership receives harvest didcounts, free samples, discounts on merchandise!
Membership helps save the pollinators, environment, food supply, & life includes T-Shirt
Everything in Proud SOB membership
Plus jar of Fresh local Honey frm Alabama free seeds, worshop info for your own pollinator habitat
Giant SOB
You get everything from frm 1st & 2nd levels
Plus personal garden design
