About the memberships

THE SOB CLUB ( Saver Of Bees & Butterflies 🐝🦋

Proud SOB ( Saver Of Bees &Butterflies)
$25

No expiration

Membership receives harvest didcounts, free samples, discounts on merchandise!

Membership helps save the pollinators, environment, food supply, & life includes T-Shirt

Big SOB
$35

No expiration

Everything in Proud SOB membership

Plus jar of Fresh local Honey frm Alabama free seeds, worshop info for your own pollinator habitat

Giant SOB
$50

No expiration

Giant SOB

You get everything from frm 1st & 2nd levels

Plus personal garden design

