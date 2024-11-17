Bella Ball 2025

- 10 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table - 4 drink tickets for each guest - Named as title sponsor in all paid advertising - Named in PR opportunities as possible - Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event - Recognition on Facebook event page

- 10 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table - 4 drink tickets for each guest - Named as title sponsor in all paid advertising - Named in PR opportunities as possible - Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event - Recognition on Facebook event page

More details...