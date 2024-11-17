Tazewell Animal Protective Society

Hosted by

Tazewell Animal Protective Society

About this event

Bella Ball 2025

3214 N Dries Ln

Peoria, IL 61604

General Admission
$15
General admission ticket has first come first serve seating, but seats are not guaranteed.
Bring the Pack - 5 General Admission Tickets
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
General admission ticket has first come first serve seating, but seats are not guaranteed.
Table Sponsor
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets to Bella Ball and a reserved table
Purrrrfect Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- 6 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table - 2 drink tickets for each guest - Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event - Recognition on Facebook event page
Top Dog
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- 10 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table - 4 drink tickets for each guest - Named as title sponsor in all paid advertising - Named in PR opportunities as possible - Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event - Recognition on Facebook event page
Rainbow Bridge Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
- 20 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table - 4 drink tickets for each guest - Named as title sponsor in all paid advertising - Named in PR opportunities as possible - Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event - Recognition on Facebook event page
Kisses and Cuddle Booth Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- 8 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table - 2 drink tickets for each guest - Named in all paid advertising - Named in PR opportunities as possible - Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event - Recognition on Facebook event page
Add a donation for Tazewell Animal Protective Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!