Bella Ball 2026

3214 N Dries Ln

Peoria, IL 61604

General Admission
$15

General admission ticket has first come first serve seating, but seats are not guaranteed.

Bring the Pack - 5 General Admission Tickets
$60
Purrrrfect Partner
$500
- 6 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table
- 2 drink tickets for each guest
- Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event
- Recognition on Facebook event page

Top Dog
$2,500
- 10 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table
- 4 drink tickets for each guest
- Named as title sponsor in all paid advertising
- Named in PR opportunities as possible
- Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event
- Recognition on Facebook event page

Rainbow Bridge Sponsor
$3,500
- 20 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table
- 4 drink tickets for each guest
- Named as title sponsor in all paid advertising
- Named in PR opportunities as possible
- Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event
- Recognition on Facebook event page

Kisses and Cuddle Booth Sponsor
$1,500
- 8 tickets to Bella Ball and reserved table
- 2 drink tickets for each guest
- Named in all paid advertising
- Named in PR opportunities as possible
- Logo included in all marketing materials, on event website and at the event
- Recognition on Facebook event page

