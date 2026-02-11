Hosted by

Tazewell Animal Protective Society

About this event

Sales closed

Bella Ball 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

100 TAPS Ln, Pekin, IL 61554, USA

Fun in the Sun item
Fun in the Sun item
Fun in the Sun
$200

Starting bid

• 1 pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses: Shore Break with Blue Hawaiian Lenses (no returns or exchanges)
• 1 Bogg inspired beach bag
• 1 Bogg® Bevy drink holder

• Beach towel

Donated by Bill and Kelly Stickelmaier

Bourbon Lovers Basket item
Bourbon Lovers Basket
$200

Starting bid

• Eagle Rare

• Knob Creek 12

• Markers Mark

• Bookers Uncut and Unfiltered

• Midnight Moon - Apple Pie Moonshine

Donated by Rick and Sherry Semonis

Yappie Hour at Suite Fire item
Yappie Hour at Suite Fire
$150

Starting bid

This package includes a private patio party for up to 20 guests at Suite Fire Bar & Grille, featuring a mouthwatering spread of picnic-style favorites like hot dogs, sliders, and a variety of classic sides. Nonalcoholic beverages are included, and a full bar will be available for guests to purchase alcoholic drinks.


Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join the fun, with water provided to keep them cool and comfortable.

LiftMaster 84505R Secure View Garage Door Opener item
LiftMaster 84505R Secure View Garage Door Opener
$300

Starting bid

LiftMaster 84505R Secure View™ Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Smart Garage Opener with Camera and Dual LED Lighting
Includes Local Installation.

• Built-in camera adds video and 2-way audio communication to the myQ® app.
• Control, secure and monitor the garage with the myQ app- anytime, from anywhere.
• Integrated LED lighting system brightens high traffic areas of the garage with 1500 lumens of light.
• Ultra-quiet DC motor and strong belt drive system ensures for comfortable living spaces near the garage.
• Works with Amazon Key for convenient and secure In-Garage Delivery of Amazon packages and groceries – watch deliveries happen in real-time.
• myQ Diagnostics in the myQ app provides real-time insights for your garage door via the Health Report. Receive alerts and error codes in the app if an issue arises and connect with a professional for services if needed.​

Fun for the Family item
Fun for the Family item
Fun for the Family item
Fun for the Family
$100

Starting bid

Get out and get going with this basket that includes:

• An America 250 basket that includes a one-year family membership at Peoria Riverfront Museum
• A Peoria Park District More to Explore pass that includes 2 passes to the following: Peoria Zoo, Owens Ice Cener, Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum, and RiverPlex Recreation Center
• 4 train tickets to Wildlife Prairie Park

• 4 passes to the Caterpillar Visitors Center

• A gift card to the Putt Club


Doodlekins Barkery Basket item
Doodlekins Barkery Basket item
Doodlekins Barkery Basket
$100

Starting bid

This basket from Doodlekins Barkery in Morton includes a barkcuterie board, toys, treats and admission to a "paint your pup" from an artist's sketch) event. Donated by Noodle and Ava Boland

Guinot Hydradermie Lift Deluxe Facial item
Guinot Hydradermie Lift Deluxe Facial
$100

Starting bid

With age, we tend to use our muscles less frequently, causing the skin to lose its tone and contours to slacken. Hydradermie Lift lifts the facial features by stimulating the facial muscles. In just a few minutes, the face appears younger and visibly lifted. Donated by Core Dermatology & Medspa

Professional Room Painting item
Professional Room Painting item
Professional Room Painting
$300

Starting bid

Get one standard room (approx.12' x 12', walls only, no trim or ceiling) painted with this certificate donated by Monge Painting. Also included is a $100 Sherwin Williams gift card for paint, donated in memory of Petey Passmore.

Kitty Litter Robot item
Kitty Litter Robot
$150

Starting bid

Our Bella Ball Silent Auction features an Aoktech Kitty Litter Robot, making litter box duty a breeze (yes, really)! Even better? It comes stocked with Fresh Step Cat Litter, generously donated by Alex Menke!

Mary Kay Beauty Basket item
Mary Kay Beauty Basket
$215

Starting bid

“Pamper Me Pretty” Set

Mary Kay® TimeWise Miracle Set “The Go Set”
Mary Kay® Moisture Renewing Gel Mask
Mary Kay® Pink Clay Mask

Mary Kay® Satin Lips Set

Mary Kay® Pro Palette:
Mary Kay® Illuminating Medium Glow Bronzer,
2 Chromafusion® Blush,
Latte Contour & Glazed Highlighter Colors,
9 Chromafusion® Eye Shadows,
Pink Starlight Highlight Colors,
Compact Eye Sponges & Cheek Brush

Mary Kay® Matte Liquid Lipstick
‘Must Have Mauve’

Mary Kay® Heart Shape Lipstick
‘Natural Confidence’

Mary Kay® Illuminating Drops

Mary Kay® Waterproof Mascara &
Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

Apple & Almond Shower Gel/Body Lotion Set

Men’s Hair & Body Wash Set

Mary Kay® After-Sun Replenishing Gel

Warm Amber eau de toilette

Mary Kay® 60th Anniversary Cosmetic Bag

Gift Certificate/Set at your Skin Care Consultation
(virtual/in person)

Donated by Ellen Becker

Chewy Gift Card and More! item
Chewy Gift Card and More! item
Chewy Gift Card and More! item
Chewy Gift Card and More!
$150

Starting bid

Your furry friend can stock up on all the essentials when you win this basket complete with a $250 Chewy Gift Card, a 1-month Bark Box trial, "A Dog's Life" book and assorted toys and more!

Maid for You Cleaning item
Maid for You Cleaning
$125

Starting bid

There’s no glory in vacuuming, so why not bid on this pink-themed package? Winner will receive $225 towards a house cleaning from Maid for You, assorted doggy items, plus pink coffee mugs and other goodies!

River & Rails Music Festival - Pair of GA Passes item
River & Rails Music Festival - Pair of GA Passes
$200

Starting bid

River & Rails Music Festival brings live country and rock music, carnival rides, food vendors, and summer festival vibes to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. The winner will receive (2) 3-day General Admission passes to this event that runs July 23-25. Donated by 97.3 River Country & 105.7 the X.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!