Bella Ball 2026 Silent Auction

This package includes a private patio party for up to 20 guests at Suite Fire Bar & Grille, featuring a mouthwatering spread of picnic-style favorites like hot dogs, sliders, and a variety of classic sides. Nonalcoholic beverages are included, and a full bar will be available for guests to purchase alcoholic drinks.





Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join the fun, with water provided to keep them cool and comfortable.