Bella Ball 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
• 1 pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses: Shore Break with Blue Hawaiian Lenses (no returns or exchanges)
• 1 Bogg inspired beach bag
• 1 Bogg® Bevy drink holder
• Beach towel
Donated by Bill and Kelly Stickelmaier
Starting bid
• Eagle Rare
• Knob Creek 12
• Markers Mark
• Bookers Uncut and Unfiltered
• Midnight Moon - Apple Pie Moonshine
Donated by Rick and Sherry Semonis
Starting bid
This package includes a private patio party for up to 20 guests at Suite Fire Bar & Grille, featuring a mouthwatering spread of picnic-style favorites like hot dogs, sliders, and a variety of classic sides. Nonalcoholic beverages are included, and a full bar will be available for guests to purchase alcoholic drinks.
Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join the fun, with water provided to keep them cool and comfortable.
Starting bid
LiftMaster 84505R Secure View™ Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Smart Garage Opener with Camera and Dual LED Lighting
Includes Local Installation.
• Built-in camera adds video and 2-way audio communication to the myQ® app.
• Control, secure and monitor the garage with the myQ app- anytime, from anywhere.
• Integrated LED lighting system brightens high traffic areas of the garage with 1500 lumens of light.
• Ultra-quiet DC motor and strong belt drive system ensures for comfortable living spaces near the garage.
• Works with Amazon Key for convenient and secure In-Garage Delivery of Amazon packages and groceries – watch deliveries happen in real-time.
• myQ Diagnostics in the myQ app provides real-time insights for your garage door via the Health Report. Receive alerts and error codes in the app if an issue arises and connect with a professional for services if needed.
Starting bid
Get out and get going with this basket that includes:
• An America 250 basket that includes a one-year family membership at Peoria Riverfront Museum
• A Peoria Park District More to Explore pass that includes 2 passes to the following: Peoria Zoo, Owens Ice Cener, Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum, and RiverPlex Recreation Center
• 4 train tickets to Wildlife Prairie Park
• 4 passes to the Caterpillar Visitors Center
• A gift card to the Putt Club
Starting bid
This basket from Doodlekins Barkery in Morton includes a barkcuterie board, toys, treats and admission to a "paint your pup" from an artist's sketch) event. Donated by Noodle and Ava Boland
Starting bid
With age, we tend to use our muscles less frequently, causing the skin to lose its tone and contours to slacken. Hydradermie Lift lifts the facial features by stimulating the facial muscles. In just a few minutes, the face appears younger and visibly lifted. Donated by Core Dermatology & Medspa
Starting bid
Get one standard room (approx.12' x 12', walls only, no trim or ceiling) painted with this certificate donated by Monge Painting. Also included is a $100 Sherwin Williams gift card for paint, donated in memory of Petey Passmore.
Starting bid
Our Bella Ball Silent Auction features an Aoktech Kitty Litter Robot, making litter box duty a breeze (yes, really)! Even better? It comes stocked with Fresh Step Cat Litter, generously donated by Alex Menke!
Starting bid
“Pamper Me Pretty” Set
Mary Kay® TimeWise Miracle Set “The Go Set”
Mary Kay® Moisture Renewing Gel Mask
Mary Kay® Pink Clay Mask
Mary Kay® Satin Lips Set
Mary Kay® Pro Palette:
Mary Kay® Illuminating Medium Glow Bronzer,
2 Chromafusion® Blush,
Latte Contour & Glazed Highlighter Colors,
9 Chromafusion® Eye Shadows,
Pink Starlight Highlight Colors,
Compact Eye Sponges & Cheek Brush
Mary Kay® Matte Liquid Lipstick
‘Must Have Mauve’
Mary Kay® Heart Shape Lipstick
‘Natural Confidence’
Mary Kay® Illuminating Drops
Mary Kay® Waterproof Mascara &
Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover
Apple & Almond Shower Gel/Body Lotion Set
Men’s Hair & Body Wash Set
Mary Kay® After-Sun Replenishing Gel
Warm Amber eau de toilette
Mary Kay® 60th Anniversary Cosmetic Bag
Gift Certificate/Set at your Skin Care Consultation
(virtual/in person)
Donated by Ellen Becker
Starting bid
Your furry friend can stock up on all the essentials when you win this basket complete with a $250 Chewy Gift Card, a 1-month Bark Box trial, "A Dog's Life" book and assorted toys and more!
Starting bid
There’s no glory in vacuuming, so why not bid on this pink-themed package? Winner will receive $225 towards a house cleaning from Maid for You, assorted doggy items, plus pink coffee mugs and other goodies!
Starting bid
River & Rails Music Festival brings live country and rock music, carnival rides, food vendors, and summer festival vibes to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. The winner will receive (2) 3-day General Admission passes to this event that runs July 23-25. Donated by 97.3 River Country & 105.7 the X.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!