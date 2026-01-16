Bella Kind Foundation Fourth Annual Gala

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About this event
Your ticket to the Bella Kind Foundation Gala includes access to a premium open bar with top-shelf liquors, along with a delightful selection of hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Enjoy a gourmet dinner and captivating live entertainment throughout the evening, and each ticket also enters you for a chance to win an exclusive door prize.
The Silver Sponsorship includes recognition as an esteemed sponsor in all press releases and event materials and offers:
Four Tickets to the Bella Kind Foundation Gala, with access to a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, a gourmet dinner, and live entertainment.
1/4 Page Ad Listing in the event program, highlighting your support.
Door Prize Entry for each ticket holder.
Support our cause while enjoying an unforgettable evening with the Silver Sponsorship.
The Gold Sponsorship includes distinguished recognition in press releases and printed materials, as well as:
Six Tickets to the Bella Kind Foundation Gala, with access to a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres at cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, and live entertainment.
Full Page Ad with prominent listing in the Gala program.
Logo and Direct Link on the Foundation’s website.
Charter Sponsor Listing for the Bella Kind Foundation.
Bella Kind Welcome Gifts for each guest.
The Platinum Sponsorship offers premier recognition in all press releases and printed materials, and includes:
Ten Tickets to the Bella Kind Foundation Gala with premier seating, access to a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres at cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, and live entertainment.
Cover Ad with prominent listing in the Gala program.
Logo and Direct Link on the Foundation’s website.
Opportunity to Underwrite an annual Foundation event of your choice.
Charter Sponsor Listing for the Bella Kind Foundation.
Bella Kind Welcome Gifts for each guest.
The Sapphire Sponsorship is our premier level, with presenting sponsor recognition in all press releases and printed materials. Benefits include:
One VIP Reserved Table for 10 with premier seating, plus access to a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres at cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, and live entertainment.
Opportunity to Give Remarks during the program and Underwrite an Annual Event of choice.
Custom Programming Partnership with the Foundation.
Back Cover Ad with prominent listing in the Gala program and a Welcome Letter included in the program.
Logo and Direct Link on the Foundation’s website.
Event Signage featuring your logo.
One 50/50 Ticket and One Raffle Sheet per guest.
Charter Sponsor Listing for the Bella Kind Foundation.
Bella Kind Welcome Gifts for each guest.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!