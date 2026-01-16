Bella Kind Foundation Fourth Annual Gala

The Sapphire Sponsorship is our premier level, with presenting sponsor recognition in all press releases and printed materials. Benefits include:



One VIP Reserved Table for 10 with premier seating, plus access to a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres at cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, and live entertainment.

Opportunity to Give Remarks during the program and Underwrite an Annual Event of choice.

Custom Programming Partnership with the Foundation.

Back Cover Ad with prominent listing in the Gala program and a Welcome Letter included in the program.

Logo and Direct Link on the Foundation’s website.

Event Signage featuring your logo.

One 50/50 Ticket and One Raffle Sheet per guest.

Charter Sponsor Listing for the Bella Kind Foundation.

Bella Kind Welcome Gifts for each guest.