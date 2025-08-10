Bella Vista Historical Museum's Pickle For Preservation Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Game date is Saturday, October 18. Location is Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
South End Zone
Lower Level
Section S133
Row 13
Seats 11 and 12
Face Value: ~$110
Retail: $250+
Includes Waived travel planning fee, a $100 travel voucher and gift basket goodies.
One Family Session
Retail: $450
Valid Until February, 2026
Allies Antiques & Appraisals
Gift Certificate for an On-Line Appraisal
Retail Value: $50
https://www.alliesantiqueappraisals.com/
*Only certified appraiser in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding states
Retail: $228
Weller
The Original Wheated Bourbon
Special Reserve
Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
90 Proof | 1.75 Liters
Retail: $60
Local photographer Tim Robbins has donated an matted and framed photo of Cooper Chapel at night. His vision and talent shine through on this piece of art. Photo measures 8"x10" and comes matted and housed in a 12"x15" frame.
Retail: $65
Retail: $50
Retail: $50
Retail Value: $25
Retail Value: $25
Bella Vista Village incorporated on January 1, 2007, and dropped "Village" from its name. This picnic blanket and thermos combo is therefore pre-2007 and never used. Truly a piece of Bella Vista history!
A wonderfully timeless piece of Bella Vista (Village) history from 1985. Professionally matted and framed. Frame measures approximately 20"x24".
A true piece of Bella Vista (Village) history from the late 1960s or early 1970s. Metal, large and heavy - built to stand the test of time, which it has!
18"x24" Acrylic on Canvas
Painted in front of a live audience. Ribbons of cobalt, indigo, and soft misty blue unfold across the canvas. During the actual painting, one observer quietly gasped as they reflected on the wonder of fluid art revealing itself, and thus the name.
Retail: ~$50
Artist Romey Kilgore created this work of art about 15 years ago as part of her efforts to raise funds for the Shepherd’s Pasture Retreat Center and “United We Serve” nonprofit that she and her husband operate in east Texas. Its purpose is to support military members, veterans, and their loved ones through specialized retreats, counseling, fostering resilience, connection, and renewed purpose inspired by faith and compassion. Their retreats offer a peaceful sanctuary to promote recovery from trauma and to strengthen family bonds. Website: www.unitedweservemil.org
