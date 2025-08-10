eventClosed

Bella Vista Historical Museum's Pickle For Preservation Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714, USA

Pair of Texas A&M at Arkansas Football Tickets item
Pair of Texas A&M at Arkansas Football Tickets
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Game date is Saturday, October 18. Location is Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

South End Zone

Lower Level

Section S133

Row 13

Seats 11 and 12

Face Value: ~$110

Travel Package Discount and Goodie Bag item
Travel Package Discount and Goodie Bag item
Travel Package Discount and Goodie Bag
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail: $250+

Includes Waived travel planning fee, a $100 travel voucher and gift basket goodies.

Lucy Loo Photography Photo Shoot item
Lucy Loo Photography Photo Shoot item
Lucy Loo Photography Photo Shoot item
Lucy Loo Photography Photo Shoot
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One Family Session

Retail: $450

Valid Until February, 2026

Gift Certificate for On-Line Appraisal item
Gift Certificate for On-Line Appraisal
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Allies Antiques & Appraisals

Gift Certificate for an On-Line Appraisal

Retail Value: $50

https://www.alliesantiqueappraisals.com/

*Only certified appraiser in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding states

Happy Egg Swag Box & 5 Dozen Free Eggs item
Happy Egg Swag Box & 5 Dozen Free Eggs item
Happy Egg Swag Box & 5 Dozen Free Eggs
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail: $228

Weller Bourbon, 1.75 L item
Weller Bourbon, 1.75 L item
Weller Bourbon, 1.75 L
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Weller

The Original Wheated Bourbon

Special Reserve

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

90 Proof | 1.75 Liters

Retail: $60

Framed Cooper Chapel Photo item
Framed Cooper Chapel Photo item
Framed Cooper Chapel Photo
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Local photographer Tim Robbins has donated an matted and framed photo of Cooper Chapel at night. His vision and talent shine through on this piece of art. Photo measures 8"x10" and comes matted and housed in a 12"x15" frame.

Retail: $65

Walk Ons $50 Gift Card #1 item
Walk Ons $50 Gift Card #1 item
Walk Ons $50 Gift Card #1
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail: $50

Walk Ons $50 Gift Card #2 item
Walk Ons $50 Gift Card #2 item
Walk Ons $50 Gift Card #2
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail: $50

$25 Allen's Gift Card #1 item
$25 Allen's Gift Card #1
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $25

$25 Allen's Gift Card #2 item
$25 Allen's Gift Card #2
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Value: $25

Bella Vista Village Blanket and Thermos item
Bella Vista Village Blanket and Thermos
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bella Vista Village incorporated on January 1, 2007, and dropped "Village" from its name. This picnic blanket and thermos combo is therefore pre-2007 and never used. Truly a piece of Bella Vista history!

Framed Bella Vista 20th Anniversary Poster item
Framed Bella Vista 20th Anniversary Poster
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A wonderfully timeless piece of Bella Vista (Village) history from 1985. Professionally matted and framed. Frame measures approximately 20"x24".

1970s Bella Vista Village Road Sign item
1970s Bella Vista Village Road Sign
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A true piece of Bella Vista (Village) history from the late 1960s or early 1970s. Metal, large and heavy - built to stand the test of time, which it has!

The Gasp item
The Gasp
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

18"x24" Acrylic on Canvas

Painted in front of a live audience. Ribbons of cobalt, indigo, and soft misty blue unfold across the canvas. During the actual painting, one observer quietly gasped as they reflected on the wonder of fluid art revealing itself, and thus the name.

Retail: ~$50

White Eagle item
White Eagle
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist Romey Kilgore created this work of art about 15 years ago as part of her efforts to raise funds for the Shepherd’s Pasture Retreat Center and “United We Serve” nonprofit that she and her husband operate in east Texas.  Its purpose is to support military members, veterans, and their loved ones through specialized retreats, counseling, fostering resilience, connection, and renewed purpose inspired by faith and compassion.  Their retreats offer a peaceful sanctuary to promote recovery from trauma and to strengthen family bonds.  Website:  www.unitedweservemil.org

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing