Bella Vista Historical Museum's Pickle For Preservation Silent Auction

Artist Romey Kilgore created this work of art about 15 years ago as part of her efforts to raise funds for the Shepherd’s Pasture Retreat Center and “United We Serve” nonprofit that she and her husband operate in east Texas. Its purpose is to support military members, veterans, and their loved ones through specialized retreats, counseling, fostering resilience, connection, and renewed purpose inspired by faith and compassion. Their retreats offer a peaceful sanctuary to promote recovery from trauma and to strengthen family bonds. Website: www.unitedweservemil.org