Bellaire Holi 2026

For a flat contribution of $300, all sponsors enjoy equal, high-visibility benefits, including:

✔ Logo Placement

Your business logo will be displayed on:

Event banners

Email to all attendees

Sponsor board at the event

✔ Social Media Recognition

Your business will be highlighted on our event social media channels leading up to the festival.

✔ Event Day Announcement

Your business will be thanked and recognized during live announcements at the event.

✔ Booth Space (Optional)

You may host a booth to promote your business, share giveaways, or engage with festival attendees. (Sponsor must bring their own table and materials.)