Bellaire Desi Group

Hosted by

Bellaire Desi Group

About this event

Bellaire Holi 2026

7008 5th St

Bellaire, TX 77401, USA

Adult Ticket
$15

Includes 2 packets color and entrance to the event.

Under 10 ticket (free)
Free

Includes entrance to the event.

Color Packet
$5

Pre-purchase your color packets!

Business Sponsorship
$300

For a flat contribution of $300, all sponsors enjoy equal, high-visibility benefits, including:

✔ Logo Placement

Your business logo will be displayed on:

  • Event banners
  • Email to all attendees
  • Sponsor board at the event

✔ Social Media Recognition

Your business will be highlighted on our event social media channels leading up to the festival.

✔ Event Day Announcement

Your business will be thanked and recognized during live announcements at the event.

✔ Booth Space (Optional)

You may host a booth to promote your business, share giveaways, or engage with festival attendees. (Sponsor must bring their own table and materials.)

Non-Profit Sponsorship
$200

For a flat contribution of $200, all sponsors enjoy equal, high-visibility benefits, including:

✔ Logo Placement

Your logo will be displayed on:

  • Event banners
  • Email to all attendees
  • Sponsor board at the event

✔ Social Media Recognition

Your organization will be highlighted on our event social media channels leading up to the festival.

✔ Event Day Announcement

Your organization will be thanked and recognized during live announcements at the event.

✔ Booth Space (Optional)

You may host a booth to promote your organization, share giveaways, or engage with festival attendees. (Sponsor must bring their own table and materials.)

Add a donation for Bellaire Desi Group

$

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