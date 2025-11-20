Bellaire Holi 2026

About this event
Includes 2 packets color and entrance to the event.
Includes entrance to the event.
Pre-purchase your color packets!
For a flat contribution of $300, all sponsors enjoy equal, high-visibility benefits, including:
Your business logo will be displayed on:
Your business will be highlighted on our event social media channels leading up to the festival.
Your business will be thanked and recognized during live announcements at the event.
You may host a booth to promote your business, share giveaways, or engage with festival attendees. (Sponsor must bring their own table and materials.)
For a flat contribution of $200, all sponsors enjoy equal, high-visibility benefits, including:
Your logo will be displayed on:
Your organization will be highlighted on our event social media channels leading up to the festival.
Your organization will be thanked and recognized during live announcements at the event.
You may host a booth to promote your organization, share giveaways, or engage with festival attendees. (Sponsor must bring their own table and materials.)
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