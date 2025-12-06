Warrior Tribe

Hosted by

Warrior Tribe

About this event

Bellator Grade Exams

N112W15800 Mequon Rd

Germantown, WI 53022, USA

Grade 1
$35

Easy Reel 122-124, Light Jig 116

Grade 2
$35

Basic Slip Jig 124, Basic Single Jig 124

Grade 3
$35

Primary Reel 116 - 118, Basic Heavy Jig 96

Grade 4
$45

Primary Slip Jig 120, St. Patrick's Day (trad) 94

Grade 5
$45

Advanced Reel 113 (Intermediate/Primary/Open), Basic Hornpipe 144, Walls of Limerick

Grade 6
$45

Advanced Slip Jig 113 (Intermediate/Primary/Open), The Blackbird (trad) 144, Siege of Ennis

Grade 7
$55

Advanced Heavy Jig 73, Garden of Daisies (trad) 138, Four Hand Reel

Grade 8
$55

Advanced Hornpipe 113, Job of Journeywork (trad) 138, Humours of Bandon

Grade 9
$55

Two modern sets, one in 6/8 time and the other in 2/4 or 4/4 time, High Cauled Cap

Grade 10
$55

Two modern set dances, one in 6/8 time and the other in 2/4 or 4/4 time (different from those in Grade 9), The Eight Hand Jig

Grade 11
$120

Advanced Reel 113, Advanced Slip Jig 113, Advanced Heavy Jig 73, King of the Fairies (trad) 130, The Eight-Hand Reel, Harvest Time Jig + 2 modern set dances different from 9 and 10

Grade 12
$120

Light Jig 116, Single Jig 124, Advanced Hornpipe 113, Three Sea Captains (trad) 96, Jockey to the Fair (trad) 90, The Morris Reel, The Sixteen-Hand Reel + two modern set dances different from 9, 10 and 11

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!