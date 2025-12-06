Bellator Grade Exams

Hosted by
Easy Reel 122-124, Light Jig 116
Basic Slip Jig 124, Basic Single Jig 124
Primary Reel 116 - 118, Basic Heavy Jig 96
Primary Slip Jig 120, St. Patrick's Day (trad) 94
Advanced Reel 113 (Intermediate/Primary/Open), Basic Hornpipe 144, Walls of Limerick
Advanced Slip Jig 113 (Intermediate/Primary/Open), The Blackbird (trad) 144, Siege of Ennis
Advanced Heavy Jig 73, Garden of Daisies (trad) 138, Four Hand Reel
Advanced Hornpipe 113, Job of Journeywork (trad) 138, Humours of Bandon
Two modern sets, one in 6/8 time and the other in 2/4 or 4/4 time, High Cauled Cap
Two modern set dances, one in 6/8 time and the other in 2/4 or 4/4 time (different from those in Grade 9), The Eight Hand Jig
Advanced Reel 113, Advanced Slip Jig 113, Advanced Heavy Jig 73, King of the Fairies (trad) 130, The Eight-Hand Reel, Harvest Time Jig + 2 modern set dances different from 9 and 10
Light Jig 116, Single Jig 124, Advanced Hornpipe 113, Three Sea Captains (trad) 96, Jockey to the Fair (trad) 90, The Morris Reel, The Sixteen-Hand Reel + two modern set dances different from 9, 10 and 11
