Bellbrook and Centerville Dance Academies Booster Club

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Bellbrook and Centerville Dance Academies Booster Club

About this raffle

Bellbrook and Centerville Dance Academies Booster Club's Spring Raffle 2026

Date Night Out (Est. Value $210)
$5

Contains:

$100 McIntosh's Pub & Grub gift card

$50 Top Golf gift card

$25 Cheesecake Factory gift card

$25 Starbucks gift card

Assorted Candy

Dancer's Dream Basket (Est. Value $250)
$5

Contains:

$50 Solea spray tan gift certificate

Spray tan extender

Shimmer drops

$25 Target gift card

2 travel bags

Makeup bag

Bun Makers

Hair pin set

Leotard

2 Pink Tights

Ballet Graphic Tee

3 Dance Magazines

Q-Tips

Safety Pins

Hair Spray

Pink Hair Bands

Ballet tea towel

Wax stick

Family Fun Day (Est. Value $180)
$5

Contains:

Skateworld - skating for 4 + XL pizza + pitcher

The Trail Miniature Golf - mini golf for 4 + ice cream

Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Eat, Play & Jump Away (Est. Value $155)
$5

Contains:

$25 Pasha Grill gift card

Young's Dairy - mini golf for 4 + ice cream

Get Air Passes

The Ultimate Escape Experience (Est. Value $200)
$5

Contains:

Breakout Games - Escape Room for 8!

Brunch & Beauty Bliss (Est. Value $210)
$5

Contains:

$50 Sephora Gift Card

Olive & June press on nails

Pink oven mit

Wooden spoons

Joffrey's coffee

Water bottle

Grace & Stella eye masks

Makeup bag

Socks

Tea Tin

Cheese Board

Yellow bow hair clip


A Little Luxury: Salon & Market Edition (Est. Value $175)
$5

Contains:

$75 Square One gift card

$50 Square One gift card

$50 Dorothy Lane Market gift card

Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch
$5

1 bottle Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch bourbon

Eagle Rare Bourbon
$5

1 bottle Eagle Rare bourbon

Blanton's Bourbon
$5

1 bottle Blanton's Bourbon

Buffalo Trace Bourbon 1
$5

1 bottle Buffalo Trace bourbon

Buffalo Trace Bourbon 2
$5

1 bottle Buffalo Trace bourbon

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