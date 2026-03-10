Bellbrook and Centerville Dance Academies Booster Club's Spring Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Contains:
$100 McIntosh's Pub & Grub gift card
$50 Top Golf gift card
$25 Cheesecake Factory gift card
$25 Starbucks gift card
Assorted Candy
Contains:
$50 Solea spray tan gift certificate
Spray tan extender
Shimmer drops
$25 Target gift card
2 travel bags
Makeup bag
Bun Makers
Hair pin set
Leotard
2 Pink Tights
Ballet Graphic Tee
3 Dance Magazines
Q-Tips
Safety Pins
Hair Spray
Pink Hair Bands
Ballet tea towel
Wax stick
Contains:
Skateworld - skating for 4 + XL pizza + pitcher
The Trail Miniature Golf - mini golf for 4 + ice cream
Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Contains:
$25 Pasha Grill gift card
Young's Dairy - mini golf for 4 + ice cream
Get Air Passes
Contains:
Breakout Games - Escape Room for 8!
Contains:
$50 Sephora Gift Card
Olive & June press on nails
Pink oven mit
Wooden spoons
Joffrey's coffee
Water bottle
Grace & Stella eye masks
Makeup bag
Socks
Tea Tin
Cheese Board
Yellow bow hair clip
Contains:
$75 Square One gift card
$50 Square One gift card
$50 Dorothy Lane Market gift card
1 bottle Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch bourbon
1 bottle Eagle Rare bourbon
1 bottle Blanton's Bourbon
1 bottle Buffalo Trace bourbon
1 bottle Buffalo Trace bourbon
$
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