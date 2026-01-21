Belle Lana Beauty Presents: Galentine Glow

Hosted by
About this event
Each ticket includes:
🩰 Mat Pilates w/ @pilates.mary
🍵 1 Matcha drink by @atracafes
💦 HydraFacial minis by @hydrafacial
🧴 DIY Skincare Bar — create your own facial mask
🎟️ Raffle entry to win a FREE HydraFacial
🎀 A Galentine goodie bag
💖 Exclusive event-only specials
ALL SALES FINAL.
Planning to come with your bestie?
Grab a bundle of two tickets and enjoy exclusive early bird savings! Because everything’s better with your favorite person — Pilates, skincare, matcha, and glowing together. Name a better duo 👯♀️
1 bundle includes 2 tickets
**Limited availability
ALL SALES FINAL.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!