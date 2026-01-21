Belle Lana Beauty

Belle Lana Beauty Presents: Galentine Glow

3409 W MacArthur Blvd

Santa Ana, CA 92704, USA

Galentine Glow Admission
$65

Each ticket includes:

🩰 Mat Pilates w/ @pilates.mary

🍵  1 Matcha drink by @atracafes

💦 HydraFacial minis by @hydrafacial

🧴 DIY Skincare Bar — create your own facial mask

🎟️ Raffle entry to win a FREE HydraFacial

🎀 A Galentine goodie bag 

💖 Exclusive event-only specials


ALL SALES FINAL.

Galentine Bundle: EARLY BIRD SPECIAL
$100

Planning to come with your bestie?

Grab a bundle of two tickets and enjoy exclusive early bird savings! Because everything’s better with your favorite person — Pilates, skincare, matcha, and glowing together. Name a better duo 👯‍♀️

1 bundle includes 2 tickets 

**Limited availability 

