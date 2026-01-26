Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Hosted by

Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this event

Junior Belle Lauren Luke

Full Page Congratulatory Ad (8" x 10")
$250

After payment, submit your full-color ad via this form no later than April 15, 2026.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1K4LlwgEtih9vCt63oh0aeJ6PxQNNezwrt1QG9bLZSvY/previewResponse

Half Page Congratulatory Ad (8" x 5")
$150

After payment, submit your full-color ad via this form no later than April 15, 2026.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1K4LlwgEtih9vCt63oh0aeJ6PxQNNezwrt1QG9bLZSvY/previewResponse

Quarter Page Congratulatory Ad (4" x 2.5")
$100

After payment, submit your full-color ad via this form no later than April 15, 2026.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1K4LlwgEtih9vCt63oh0aeJ6PxQNNezwrt1QG9bLZSvY/previewResponse

Friends of GSM
$50

Name listed in souvenir journal

After payment, submit your name as you would like it to appear via this form no later than April 15, 2026.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1K4LlwgEtih9vCt63oh0aeJ6PxQNNezwrt1QG9bLZSvY/previewResponse

Full Table Buy Out
$800

8 tickets to the gala

Half Table Purchase
$400

Four tickets to the gala

Gala Ticket
$100

Early bird pricing until March 15, 2026

Wings of Legacy Sponsorship
$10,000
  • Co-Presenter of  Wings of Legacy Scholarship
  • Premier Logo Placement (all materials + step-and-repeat)
  • Premium Seating for 8
  • Corporate Remarks during Program
  • Full-Page Inside Front Cover Ad in Souvenir Book
  • 3-Post Social Media Spotlight
  • Press Release and Spotlight Recognition during program
  • Swag bag placement
  • Photo opportunity with honorees
Excellence in Flight Sponsorship
$5,000

High-Impact Visibility + Brand Integration

  • Prominent Logo Placement on event marketing materials and website
  • Full-Page Ad Inside Back Cover of Souvenir Book
  • Priority Seating for 6
  • Logo featured on Event Signage
  • 2- post Social Media Recognition
  • Spotlight Recognition during the Program
  • Swag bag placement
Transforming Wings Sponsorship
$2,500

Strategic Brand Exposure 

  • Logo on Event Website and Select Promotional Materials
  • Half-Page Ad in Souvenir Book
  • Reserved Seating for 4
  • Logo displayed on welcome screens
  • One social media sponsor acknowledgment
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
Butterfly Collective Sponsorship
$1,000

Printed Brand Presence 

  • Logo on Event Website 
  • Half-Page Ad in Souvenir Book
  • Reserved Seating for 2  
  • One social media sponsor acknowledgment
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
Nurturing Wings
$500

Name in souvenir journal

Logo on acknowledgement screen

Add a donation for Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!