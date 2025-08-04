Bellefonte Lions Club Member Renewal

Renews yearly on: June 30
Valid for one year
Some members already paid for their dues up to January 2026. They should select this option to bring their membership current to the end of June 2026, the end of the Lions fiscal year.
Valid for one year
This is the annual dues amount for any Lion is a Leo alum, and/or any Lion with valid student ID who is 30 or under.
Renews yearly on: June 30
For any Lions who have chosen Family membership, the Head of the Household needs to choose Option A above; the rest of the family members can select this option.
