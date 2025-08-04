Bellefonte Lions Club Member Renewal

A. Full-Year Member Dues
$65

Renews yearly on: June 30

B. Half-Year Member Dues
$32.50

Valid for one year

Some members already paid for their dues up to January 2026. They should select this option to bring their membership current to the end of June 2026, the end of the Lions fiscal year.

C. Leo Lion / Student Member Full-Year Dues
$43.50

Valid for one year

This is the annual dues amount for any Lion is a Leo alum, and/or any Lion with valid student ID who is 30 or under.

D. Family Member Full-Year Dues
$43.50

Renews yearly on: June 30

For any Lions who have chosen Family membership, the Head of the Household needs to choose Option A above; the rest of the family members can select this option.

