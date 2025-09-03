Bellefonte Lions Club New Regular Member

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
For regular members and Heads of Households for family memberships. The Lion's Year runs July 1 - June 30 each year. If you are joining starting July, August or September, please pay this annual fee.
The Lion's Year runs July 1 - June 30 each year. If you are joining starting October, November or December, please pay this pro-rated fee.
The Lion's Year runs July 1 - June 30 each year. If you are joining starting January, February or March, please pay this pro-rated fee.
The Lion's Year runs July 1 - June 30 each year. If you are joining starting April, May or June, please pay this pro-rated fee.
