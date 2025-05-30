Hosted by

Bellevue Heights Nursery School

Bellevue Heights Nursery School's Silent Auction

2112 S Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13207, USA

Syracuse Mets Family 4 pack item
$50

Starting bid

A Family 4 Pack includes (4) Dugout Box tickets to a Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium, (1) parking pass to be used in any Syracuse Mets parking lot & food vouchers.

Core Connection Mental Health Counseling, PLLC
Starting bid

One consultation and four follow-up sessions with owner Caitlin Dawson Brown, M.S., LMHC-D. Coreconnectioncny.com

Lavender Items from Farmstead 1868 item
$25

Wholesome lavender product with sachet. https://www.farmstead1868.com/

One Month of Irish Dance Lessons at the Francis Academy item
$50

Located in the heart of Tipp Hill, introduce your child to Irish dance through one month of Irish Dance lessons. New students only. Donated by Molly Francis-Lutwin, Owner

90 Minute facial at Chelsea's Esthetic Boutique item
$50

Enjoy a customized 90 minute facial with esthetician Suzanne Petersen, located at Chelsea's Esthetics in Fayetteville.

The MOST Household Pass item
$50

Provides membership benefits for 2 adults and all children/grandchildren (ages 2-17) in the household for one year. It also entitles members to free exhibit admission to over 350 ASTC science centers worldwide; the MOST Newsletter; discounts on the Gift Shop, birthday parties and summer camps; and special invites to sneak previews at the museum.

Professional Family Photo Session item
$50

Enjoy the opportunity to have a family photography session with Kathy Robb, the portrait photographer who takes the school photos at BHNS each year!

Butternut Creek Golf Course 2-$50 gift cardsgift certificate item
$50

Use these gift cards at Butternut Creek for a multitude of things from green fees to cart rentals! A beautiful golf course to spend the day!

Whiskey Basket item
$25

Enjoy a large bottle of Jim Beam Rye whiskey and a bottle of Makers Mark with four whiskey glasses.

Paul De Lima Coffee Co. Gift Basket item
$25

A large basket with 5 big bags of coffee, additional smaller bags of coffee, K cups, tea bags, assorted chocolates, a coffee mug, and a coffee scooper.

Autographed photos of SU basketball players item
$25

Framed and autographed 9X12 photos of Syracuse Basketball players, Donnie Freeman and Eddie Lampkin, Jr..

Irish Gift Basket item
$25

Gift basket with a $50 Kitty Hoynes Gift card, Hoynes Guinness glass, Hoynes tshirt, Clonakilty Whiskey sampler and whiskey glass and a variety of Irish-themed gifts (Bee Kind candle & sticker).

60 minute massage at Chelsea's Esthetic Boutique item
$50

Enjoy 60 minutes of massage therapy with Rachel Regis at Chelsea's Esthetic Boutique in Fayetteville.

Foursome w/ Cart to Bellevue Country Club ($400 value) item
$50

Play golf at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse, NY. Your foursome with carts will enjoy 18 holes designed by Donald Ross, overlooking the city of Syracuse.

Tug Hill Premium Beef- Local Grass Fed Beef Package
Starting bid

14 pds premium ground beef

7 pds popular steaks

6 pds common roasts

5 lbs assortment of cuts

Valued at $299

