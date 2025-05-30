Bellevue Heights Nursery School's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A Family 4 Pack includes (4) Dugout Box tickets to a Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium, (1) parking pass to be used in any Syracuse Mets parking lot & food vouchers.
Starting bid
One consultation and four follow-up sessions with owner Caitlin Dawson Brown, M.S., LMHC-D. Coreconnectioncny.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
Located in the heart of Tipp Hill, introduce your child to Irish dance through one month of Irish Dance lessons. New students only. Donated by Molly Francis-Lutwin, Owner
Starting bid
Enjoy a customized 90 minute facial with esthetician Suzanne Petersen, located at Chelsea's Esthetics in Fayetteville.
Starting bid
Provides membership benefits for 2 adults and all children/grandchildren (ages 2-17) in the household for one year. It also entitles members to free exhibit admission to over 350 ASTC science centers worldwide; the MOST Newsletter; discounts on the Gift Shop, birthday parties and summer camps; and special invites to sneak previews at the museum.
Starting bid
Enjoy the opportunity to have a family photography session with Kathy Robb, the portrait photographer who takes the school photos at BHNS each year!
Starting bid
Use these gift cards at Butternut Creek for a multitude of things from green fees to cart rentals! A beautiful golf course to spend the day!
Starting bid
Enjoy a large bottle of Jim Beam Rye whiskey and a bottle of Makers Mark with four whiskey glasses.
Starting bid
A large basket with 5 big bags of coffee, additional smaller bags of coffee, K cups, tea bags, assorted chocolates, a coffee mug, and a coffee scooper.
Starting bid
Framed and autographed 9X12 photos of Syracuse Basketball players, Donnie Freeman and Eddie Lampkin, Jr..
Starting bid
Gift basket with a $50 Kitty Hoynes Gift card, Hoynes Guinness glass, Hoynes tshirt, Clonakilty Whiskey sampler and whiskey glass and a variety of Irish-themed gifts (Bee Kind candle & sticker).
Starting bid
Enjoy 60 minutes of massage therapy with Rachel Regis at Chelsea's Esthetic Boutique in Fayetteville.
Starting bid
Play golf at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse, NY. Your foursome with carts will enjoy 18 holes designed by Donald Ross, overlooking the city of Syracuse.
Starting bid
14 pds premium ground beef
7 pds popular steaks
6 pds common roasts
5 lbs assortment of cuts
Valued at $299
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!