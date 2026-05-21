Bellevue Heights Nursery School's Silent Auction 2026

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A Family 4 Pack includes (4) Dugout Box tickets to a Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium, (1) parking pass to be used in any Syracuse Mets parking lot & food vouchers.
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Located in the heart of Tipp Hill, introduce your child to Irish dance through one month of Irish Dance lessons. New students only. Donated by Molly Francis-Lutwin, Owner
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Enjoy a customized 90-minute facial with esthetician Suzanne Petersen and a blowout (can be scheduled at two different times) at Miracles Hair Studio of Fayetteville.
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Provides membership benefits for 2 adults and all children/grandchildren (ages 2-17) in the household for one year. It also entitles members to free exhibit admission to over 350 ASTC science centers worldwide; the MOST Newsletter; discounts on the Gift Shop, birthday parties and summer camps; and special invites to sneak previews at the museum.
Starting bid
Enjoy the opportunity to have a fine art photography session with Lindsey Lee Photography. The package includes a full portrait session, 15 digital images, and a $200 print credit towards wall art. Total value: $1900.
Visit WWW.LLPHOTOGRAPHYBYLINDSEY.COM for more information!
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Use these gift cards at Butternut Creek for a multitude of things from green fees to cart rentals! A beautiful golf course to spend the day!
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One bottle of limited edition Makers Mark (Special Proof 101), a bottle of Ardray Scotch, and whiskey glasses
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(3) 12oz ground coffee bags, (6) single pot variety ground coffee bags, assorted single serve K-cups, assorted tees, chocolate covered espresso beans, chocolates, Paul DeLima coffee mug
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Framed and autographed 9X12 photos of Syracuse Basketball players, Donnie Freeman and Eddie Lampkin, Jr..
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Gift basket with a $50 Kitty Hoynes Gift card, Hoynes Guinness glass, Tipp Hill baseball cap and a variety of Irish-themed gifts (Bee Kind candle & sticker).
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Play golf at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse, NY. Your foursome with carts will enjoy 18 holes overlooking the city of Syracuse.
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Summer Grill Pack
5lbs Premium Ground Beef
3-4lbs Popular Grilling Steaks
2-3lbs Meaty Short rib
Starting bid
Starting bid
Handmade natural soaps made locally in Otisco, New York, by Missy Hill. Woven basket includes assorted soaps, loofah, rosemary mint hand soap, decorative drinking glass, and local honey (Net WT 60 oz)
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Assorted beer and hard seltzer (12 total), baseball hat, shirt, pint glass, and 2 drink chips. https://willowrockbrew.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Receive a signed cook book (Simply Julia) from New York Times bestselling cookbook author, Julia Turshen, and an invitation to join one of her online zoom cooking classes. https://www.juliaturshen.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-pack of tickets for any home game before 12/31/26, valued at $135.
Starting bid
Gannon’s Ice Cream basket to include a $25 gift card, a gift card for a medium cake, 2 t-shirts, and 2 mugs
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