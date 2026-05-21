Hosted by

Bellevue Heights Nursery School

About this event

Bellevue Heights Nursery School's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

2112 S Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13207, USA

Syracuse Mets Family 4 pack item
Syracuse Mets Family 4 pack
$50

Starting bid

A Family 4 Pack includes (4) Dugout Box tickets to a Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium, (1) parking pass to be used in any Syracuse Mets parking lot & food vouchers.

One Month of Irish Dance Lessons at the Francis Academy item
One Month of Irish Dance Lessons at the Francis Academy
$50

Starting bid

Located in the heart of Tipp Hill, introduce your child to Irish dance through one month of Irish Dance lessons. New students only. Donated by Molly Francis-Lutwin, Owner

90 Minute facial and Blowout at Miracles of Fayetteville item
90 Minute facial and Blowout at Miracles of Fayetteville
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a customized 90-minute facial with esthetician Suzanne Petersen and a blowout (can be scheduled at two different times) at Miracles Hair Studio of Fayetteville.

The MOST Household Pass item
The MOST Household Pass
$50

Starting bid

Provides membership benefits for 2 adults and all children/grandchildren (ages 2-17) in the household for one year. It also entitles members to free exhibit admission to over 350 ASTC science centers worldwide; the MOST Newsletter; discounts on the Gift Shop, birthday parties and summer camps; and special invites to sneak previews at the museum.

Professional Family Photo Session by Lindsey Lee Photography item
Professional Family Photo Session by Lindsey Lee Photography
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the opportunity to have a fine art photography session with Lindsey Lee Photography. The package includes a full portrait session, 15 digital images, and a $200 print credit towards wall art. Total value: $1900.

Visit WWW.LLPHOTOGRAPHYBYLINDSEY.COM for more information!

Butternut Creek Golf Course 2-$50 gift cards item
Butternut Creek Golf Course 2-$50 gift cards
$50

Starting bid

Use these gift cards at Butternut Creek for a multitude of things from green fees to cart rentals! A beautiful golf course to spend the day!

Whiskey Basket item
Whiskey Basket
$25

Starting bid

One bottle of limited edition Makers Mark (Special Proof 101), a bottle of Ardray Scotch, and whiskey glasses

Paul De Lima Coffee Co. Gift Basket item
Paul De Lima Coffee Co. Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

(3) 12oz ground coffee bags, (6) single pot variety ground coffee bags, assorted single serve K-cups, assorted tees, chocolate covered espresso beans, chocolates, Paul DeLima coffee mug

Autographed photos of SU basketball players item
Autographed photos of SU basketball players
$25

Starting bid

Framed and autographed 9X12 photos of Syracuse Basketball players, Donnie Freeman and Eddie Lampkin, Jr..

Irish Gift Basket item
Irish Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Gift basket with a $50 Kitty Hoynes Gift card, Hoynes Guinness glass, Tipp Hill baseball cap and a variety of Irish-themed gifts (Bee Kind candle & sticker).

Foursome w/ Cart to Bellevue Country Club ($400 value) item
Foursome w/ Cart to Bellevue Country Club ($400 value)
$50

Starting bid

Play golf at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse, NY. Your foursome with carts will enjoy 18 holes overlooking the city of Syracuse.

Tug Hill Premium Beef- Local Grass Fed Beef Package item
Tug Hill Premium Beef- Local Grass Fed Beef Package
$50

Starting bid

Summer Grill Pack


5lbs Premium Ground Beef

3-4lbs Popular Grilling Steaks

2-3lbs Meaty Short rib

Vesper Hills Golf Club gift certificate item
Vesper Hills Golf Club gift certificate
$50

Starting bid

One round of golf at Vesper Hills located in Tully, NY https://vesperhills.com/

Windmill Hills Soap Shop Gift Basket item
Windmill Hills Soap Shop Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Handmade natural soaps made locally in Otisco, New York, by Missy Hill. Woven basket includes assorted soaps, loofah, rosemary mint hand soap, decorative drinking glass, and local honey (Net WT 60 oz)

Willow Rock Brewing Company Basket item
Willow Rock Brewing Company Basket
$50

Starting bid

Assorted beer and hard seltzer (12 total), baseball hat, shirt, pint glass, and 2 drink chips. https://willowrockbrew.com/

Gift Card to The Wild Animal Park item
Gift Card to The Wild Animal Park
$50

Starting bid

$75 gift card to The Wild. https://www.thewildpark.com/

Julia Turshen Cook Book and Zoom cooking class item
Julia Turshen Cook Book and Zoom cooking class
$50

Starting bid

Receive a signed cook book (Simply Julia) from New York Times bestselling cookbook author, Julia Turshen, and an invitation to join one of her online zoom cooking classes. https://www.juliaturshen.com/

4-pack of tickets for Crunch Hockey item
4-pack of tickets for Crunch Hockey
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 4-pack of tickets for any home game before 12/31/26, valued at $135. 


Gannon's Ice Cream Gift Basket item
Gannon's Ice Cream Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gannon’s Ice Cream basket to include a $25 gift card, a gift card for a medium cake, 2 t-shirts, and 2 mugs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!