Fall 2025 Cheer and POM Gear Shop

**FUNDRAISING ITEM**
It's time to show your Bellingham Pride from the turf to the competition mat. This is a sublimated jersey, blinged on front and back logos with AB crystals. You can choose the name on the back, whether you want to put your athlete's first or last name. You could also choose to do something like "Addalynn's Mom". Please note there is only one line of customization and the more characters you choose, the more squished the font will be. Font style is as shown in the picture. This is an oversized style jersey. They can be worn open or buttoned. They run true to size, so if in between sizes, feel free to size up. Once these are ordered, there are no returns and exchanges.
Please ensure spelling is correct! There are no changes once we submit the order.
All proceeds on this item will go straight back to the league towards our fundraising efforts.
It's time to show your Bellingham Pride from the turf to the competition mat. This is a sublimated jersey with front and back logos. This is the NON BLING OPTION. You can choose the name on the back, whether you want to put your athlete's first or last name. You could also choose to do something like "Addalynn's Mom". Please note there is only one line of customization and the more characters you choose, the more squished the font will be. Font style is as shown in the picture. This is an oversized style jersey. They can be worn open or buttoned. They run true to size, so if in between sizes, feel free to size up. Once these are ordered, there are no returns and exchanges.
**This is a mandatory item for athletes.
If you participated in spring cheer, you already received one of these of these at no charge. You can opt to purchase another for fall, unless yours is in good condition and able to be worn at competition. This is the tank we will be wearing for our Power in Pink competition in October.
If you did not participate in spring cheer, you will need to purchase this for your athlete to compete in.
**This is a mandatory item for ALL nationally tracked teams (10U Level 1, 12U Level 2, 12U level 3, and POM). This is an optional purchase for all other athletes.
**All athletes will be sized at a uniform try on event for this item.
This is a sublimated jersey, blinged on front and back logos. You can choose the name on the back, whether you want to put your athlete's first or last name. For example, if your athlete is named Madelyn, you can choose from first, last or "Maddi".
**This is a mandatory item for CHEER athletes, unless you have them from previous seasons and they are in good, wearable condition.
**All athletes will be sized at a uniform try on event for this item.
Black warm up jacket with Bellingham Cheerleading embroidered patch. Name of athlete will be embroidered on the left sleeve.
**This is a mandatory item for 10U, 12U2, 12U3, and pom athletes.
**This is a mandatory item for athletes, unless you have them from previous seasons and they are in good, wearable condition. There should be no visible signs of wear and tear (ex: strings, separation)
POM Uniform Set for all 12U POM athletes. Your athlete will be sized by the Falcons coaching staff. Includes uniform, poms, hair cuff, spats and two pairs of tights.
POM Uniform set for all 10U POM athletes. Your athlete will be sized by the Falcons coaching staff. Includes uniform, poms, hair cuff, foot spats and two pairs of tights.
This is for ADDITIONAL pairs of tights, over and above the two that are included in your "POM UNIFORM SET." We will use the size that was selected at the uniform sizing.
BLACK GLITTER EMBROIDERED CHEER BACKPACK
Large size.
**Customized item - please ensure spelling is correct! This is a final sale item with no exchanges.
Black racerback style tank with Falcons graphic. Same style and fit as pink tank, no back graphic.
Black butterfly style shorts with Falcons glitter emblem. There is no size chart for this item. These are butterfly shorts similar to what you would find on Amazon. Use your best judgment for athlete sizing.
Fitted shorts with Falcons glitter emblem. Note: These shorts have a 5" inseam. While they are a "gymnastics fit" they are not meant to be worn high on the waist with a short leg. They sit on the hips with a longer inseam than that of a short Nike pro.
Black jogger style sweatpants with white glitter FALCONS running down the left leg.
$
