Fall 2025 Cheer and POM Gear Shop

**FUNDRAISING ITEM**





It's time to show your Bellingham Pride from the turf to the competition mat. This is a sublimated jersey, blinged on front and back logos with AB crystals. You can choose the name on the back, whether you want to put your athlete's first or last name. You could also choose to do something like "Addalynn's Mom". Please note there is only one line of customization and the more characters you choose, the more squished the font will be. Font style is as shown in the picture. This is an oversized style jersey. They can be worn open or buttoned. They run true to size, so if in between sizes, feel free to size up. Once these are ordered, there are no returns and exchanges.



Please ensure spelling is correct! There are no changes once we submit the order.





All proceeds on this item will go straight back to the league towards our fundraising efforts.