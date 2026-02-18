Wayfinders Homeschool Community Incorporated

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Wayfinders Homeschool Community Incorporated

About this event

Bellingrath Chinese Lantern Festival

12401 Bellingrath Gardens Rd

Theodore, AL 36582, USA

Adults
$28

Wayfinders will be covering the kid's tickets, but adults need to be paid separately. If you'd like us to buy your ticket with the group, please include your payment for adult tickets here. You can also purchase it yourself online ($26 with $2 processing surcharge). We're currently finding out if we can exclude taxes on our purchase and will update this listing accordingly.

Children 5-12
Free

We'll cover the $22 ticket for each child age 5-12.

Children 0-4
Free

We'll cover the $2 ticket for each child age 0-4.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!