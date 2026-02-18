Bellingrath Chinese Lantern Festival

About this event
Wayfinders will be covering the kid's tickets, but adults need to be paid separately. If you'd like us to buy your ticket with the group, please include your payment for adult tickets here. You can also purchase it yourself online ($26 with $2 processing surcharge). We're currently finding out if we can exclude taxes on our purchase and will update this listing accordingly.
We'll cover the $22 ticket for each child age 5-12.
We'll cover the $2 ticket for each child age 0-4.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!